ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects a market crash and economic crisis — and plans to buy gold, bitcoin, and real estate when prices tumble

By Theron Mohamed
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKHEs_0dJFyvp500
Robert Kiyosaki. The Rich Dad Channel/YouTube

Robert Kiyosaki warned investors to brace for a sweeping market crash and painful economic downturn, and signaled he's planning to scoop up several assets once prices plunge, in a tweet on Thursday.

"Crash and Depression coming," the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author said. "Gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate will crash too."

"Ready to buy more gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate after crash has crashed," he continued. "Be aware. Take care."

Kiyosaki has been tweeting about an impending crash for more than a year, so the personal-finance guru's latest warning should be treated with skepticism. Yet it's worth noting that unlike some other bearish commentators, he freely admits that he intends to capitalize on the next sell-off, and frames it as a buying opportunity as well as a worrying prospect.

"The good news is the best time to get rich is during a crash," the founder of Rich Global and Rich Dad Company tweeted in June this year. "Bad news is the next crash will be a long one."

Unlike Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame, who took a knife to his stock portfolio last quarter in anticipation of a market crash, Kiyosaki appears to be snapping up assets even at current prices.

"I am buying more gold, silver, bitcoin, ethereum, rental real estate, and oil," he tweeted last month. "What are you buying?"

Kiyosaki, Burry, and GMO cofounder Jeremy Grantham are just some of the high-profile commentators sounding the alarm on the current market and warning the bubble is about to burst. Billionaire investors including Leon Cooperman, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Charlie Munger — Warren Buffett's right-hand man — have also warned the speculative frenzy won't last.

Comments / 75

Kurt Angst
4d ago

He is right things are going to continue to get worse, economic analysts and government are wrong and they were wrong about transitory inflation as I said 6 months ago. 2022 will be bad and 2023 maybe worse.

Reply(9)
19
L. Janet
4d ago

Market crashes only enable rich people scam and make more money while poor people suffer even more. IDK why we haven't learned by now.

Reply(3)
17
Michael Caisse
3d ago

He's never proven himself to be a shrewd investor or market prognosticator. The majority of his revenues come from his seminars conducted by individuals who pay to use the Rich Dad brand name for marketing reasons.

Reply
11
Related
Markets Insider

The fear of rate hikes ahead of the Fed meeting is causing investors to hoard cash, flashing a contrarian 'buy' signal for stocks, Bank of America says

Investors' fear over potential interest rate hikes by the Fed surged in Bank of America's latest fund manager survey. The fear of hawkish central banks has sparked a jump in cash raising by investors, creating a contrarian buy signal. "Investors [are] very cautious but few [are] outright bearish," Bank of...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Trying to time the stock market is a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kiyosaki
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Jeremy Grantham
Person
Warren Buffett
u.today

Here's Which Coin Is Currently Most Profitable According to Blockchain Data

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Gmo
dailyhodl.com

Panic Sell or Buy the Dip? CoinShares Says Institutions ‘Extremely Polarized’ Over Crypto Market Correction

Leading digital asset manager CoinShares says that institutional investors are in disagreement over the latest crypto correction. According to CoinShares, crypto investment products saw nearly $88 million worth of inflows last week. However, the numbers may not tell the full story as some investment providers saw more than 10% of their total assets under management (AuM) lost to outflows.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy