A Court Ruled Walking from Your Bed to Your Desk Is Technically a “Commute”

An incident in which a man slipped on the stairs and hurt himself while walking to his home office from bed was deemed a “workplace accident” by a German court.The man had injured his spine while making his way towards his workstation at home and was entitled to compensation, Germany’s Federal Social Court said in a ruling on Wednesday.The court arrived at this conclusion because it said the man “was on his way to work from his bedroom to the home office one floor below” and pointed out that this was a commute along an “insured work route”.“The plaintiff suffered...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO