A Court Ruled Walking from Your Bed to Your Desk Is Technically a “Commute”

By Melissa
hot969boston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the work-from-home stuff means new laws and considerations are being addressed. And a court in Germany may have just re-defined what it means to “commute.”. A guy there recently rolled...

Comments / 20

Lonzy Brewton Jr.
4d ago

Wow, I was wondering how you call in sick ,this is on a whole new level ,what about house insurance, judges have lost their minds. phyllisd

Reply
7
comfychaos
3d ago

This means your employer would have control over your flooring ,rugs ,desk ,chair and all equipment and household items, uniform…. Since this judgment says they are all things that could affect your “commute” or safety doing work.

Reply(3)
4
Andre Corter
4d ago

If you trip and fall while logged on working from home.... Do you get workman comp.??

Reply(3)
7
