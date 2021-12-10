ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumbleverse Is A F2P Brawler Royale From Iron Galaxy Coming To PS4, PS5 In 2022

By Michael Harradence
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games and Iron Galaxy have pulled the covers off a new free-to-play brawler known as Rumbleverse, which is slated to launch in 2022 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The Early Access Beta will kick off on...

