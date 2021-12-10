ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunic gets March 16th release date for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

By Luke Albigés
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunic had the honour of being the very first trailer at The Game Awards 2021, with new footage looking wonderful and the indie adventure finally getting a release date: March 16th. Originally announced back in January 2018, Tunic...

ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay shown at The Game Awards

A new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown at The Game Awards, giving us our first look at gameplay for the upcoming sequel. The new gameplay trailer shows Amicia travelling across some beautiful rolling hills before it all gets dark, grim, and depressing. We also get to see a bit of combat with Amicia using a crossbow and mounted weapons. Overall, the trailer looks fantastic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Dauntless Now Available on Xbox Series X|S

We’re excited to announce that with the release of the recent Call to Arms update, Dauntless is now natively available on Xbox Series X|S!. With this new version of the game, we’re taking full advantage of the power of the new consoles, significantly upgrading visuals across the whole game. Lighting and atmospheric effects are higher quality, environment and character detail has been increased, and other elements such as water and foliage have been overhauled. On Xbox Series X, Dauntless runs at a dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60 frames-per-second, and the Xbox Series S also gets all of these visual improvements at 1440p/60fps.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

There’s No Time to Relax on Xbox One and Series X|S

Are you ready to compete in the ultimate game of life? With the launch of No Time to Relax on Xbox, you’ll be given just that chance. No Time to Relax comes about via the Porcelain Fortress team – an Icelandic bunch who look to create simple and fun games. After having released on Steam and Switch in previous years – picking up some seriously great reviews in the process – it’s now time for that team to drop their manic multiplayer life sim to the Xbox world.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Two New Dynamic Backgrounds Are Now Available On Xbox Series X|S

Ahead of the release of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S next week, Microsoft has released a brand new themed background. This one is officially titled "Halo Infinite - Courage" and once again features Master Chief. This is the second Halo-themed dynamic background to be added to the dashboard. In addition to this, Xbox has also released a new dynamic background based on Wasteland 3. It's called "Cult of the Holy Detonation".
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

How To Pair A New Controller To Your Xbox Series X|S

You might do most of your Xbox gaming solo when it comes to who’s playing on the console, but sometimes you might want to pair another controller for co-op. Or, if you’re like me, you pair multiple controllers because, well you sometimes have hours-long gaming sessions, and the controller dies and needs a recharge. And you want to have a completely charged one ready to go so you have no down time. Especially if you’re blowing through games with Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

How To Buy Daytona USA On Xbox One, Series X And Series S

Want to know how to buy Daytona USA on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and/or Xbox Series S? It's a question we see popping up all the time, and the solution also applies to a variety of other backwards compatible Xbox 360 games — so if you can't find a game digitally on the Microsoft Store, this might help you.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Exhilarating Space Shooter Chorus is Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

If you’re looking for an exciting fast-paced space shooter, look no further: Chorus has finally arrived. Evolving the spirt of the classic space shooter, Chorus is set in a brand new, mysterious sci-fi universe created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs. You play as Nara, once the Circle’s deadliest warriors, now their most wanted fugitive. Our protagonist is an ace pilot with a dark, complicated past, and a clear mission: bring down the Circle, the oppressive cult that created her.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Fights in Tight Spaces arrives on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC today

Turn-based strategic beat-em-up Fights in Tight Spaces launches today, and there’s a trailer to mark the occasion. The game splices together turn based tactics, deck building and classic action movies. Fights in Tight Spaces drops you into a range of scenarios where you’ll have to fight off a room of baddies. These fights go down in locations like bars, airport terminals and more. Sometimes you’ll have to protect a VIP, sometimes you’ll just have to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Score A PS5 Or Xbox Series X At Walmart's Upcoming Event

Walmart is planning an upcoming event where you may be able to score a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The event will be this month, called Gamer Drop, and it’ll be an in-store affair as opposed to online restocks like it has been doing. The PS5 and Xbox Series X...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Halo Infinite performance compared on Xbox Series X/S vs Xbox One S/X

Gamers interested in learning more about the performance, enhancements and graphics you can expect across the Xbox console versions of the new Halo Infinite game which launched yesterday. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time comparing the gameplay of Halo Infinite across Xbox Series X/S vs Xbox One S/X. Check out the video below to learn more about the results and what you can expect from the console version of the game which is also available to play on Windows PC systems.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite gets free dynamic background for Xbox Series X/S ahead of launch

A new Halo Infinite dynamic background is available for free on Xbox Series X/S, just ahead of the game's launch next week. Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta has been out for a few weeks now, but the full game - including the single-player campaign - is launching Wednesday, December 8. And in preparation for the big day itself, Xbox and 343 Industries have released a moving, dynamic Halo Infinite background so you can have a little companion Spartan keeping you going until the release date. Check it out, and be sure to hit play on the clip to see the floating debris and perilously close needler shots darting past Master Chief.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake 2 announced, coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2023

At The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC with a short teaser trailer. The sequel is due to launch sometime in 2023. Geoff Keighly was joined on stage by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake who explained that Alan Wake 2 would be new territory for the developer. The sequel will move away from the more action-orientated gameplay seen in the original Alan Wake and will be a survival horror experience instead. "We feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before because the horror story is at the very heart of this," Lake said.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

CrossfireX by Remedy Entertainment Gets Release Date for Xbox

During the 2021 edition of The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate Entertainment announced a release date for Xbox or the upcoming first-person shooter CrossfireX. The game will hit the Xbox consoles on February 10, 2021. The single-player Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre will be available at launch, while the...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Crazy Athletics Is Available Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Brace yourselves for the craziest, adrenaline-pumping summer sports game of all time. Crazy Athletics launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC today. Haven’t been in touch with your friends? It’s time to dial in their numbers and get the party started. Call your friends over and dive together into this breathtaking experience featuring ten exciting Athletic games along with gazillions of crazy tasks. Either you may choose to compete against up to four of your friends with Crazy Athletics’ local multiplayer feature or help them get a better score by playing for a favorable wind. Crazy Athletics features simple and sweet yet challenging athletic games, from javelin and shotput to swimming and running.
VIDEO GAMES

