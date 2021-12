Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State are the latest battle royales brought by South Korean gaming giant Krafton Inc. While the former game has already completed 5 months of its official release, the latter is yet to complete it’s one month anniversary. Several Indian gamers have been in a dilemma whether the futuristic game is worthy enough to be shifted from BGMI. We have got all the answers for that.

