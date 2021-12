A major issue for Roku has been averted, after the brand confirmed it had reached a 'multi-year' agreement with Google to let the YouTube app remain on its Roku Store. The two sides had been deadlocked in disagreement over the continued availability of the YouTube app for new Roku users - those that already had downloaded would be able to continue to use it. Losing direct access to YouTube is not the best look for a company trying to lead the streaming revolution.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO