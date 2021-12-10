ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Sonic vs. Knuckles in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

By CJ Andriessen
Destructoid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo game film adaptations, much like live-action anime adaptations, can really be hit or miss. For every Mortal Kombat (1995) there’s a Mortal Kombat (2021). It’s probably best to go into these movies with low expectations. At worst, their awfulness doesn’t shock you. At best, they can completely surprise you with...

www.destructoid.com

Destructoid

There’s body horror galore in the debut trailer for Slitterhead

Lady in the street but a freak…also in the street. That Silent Hill revival “insiders” have been taunting fans with for years now didn’t come to fruition during The Game Awards broadcast. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything for horror fans to get excited about. One of the most intriguing trailers of the show belongs to Slitterhead, a game whose name I have trouble typing correctly. From Bokeh Game Studio, a developer founded last year by Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichirō Toyama, the game looks like a more action-centric take on the horror genre. At least that’s the impression I’m getting from the Slitterhead teaser trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

This new Elden Ring story trailer makes the wait for it more annoying

From Software games often excel at providing an understated story throughput to latch onto, and this new Elden Ring story trailer is looking to reinforce that history. With George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki involved you can expect this one to be a little heavier on the lore, and that’s just what we get with this roughly three and a half minute video. We also get some classic anime badassery from General Radahn (“Conqueror of the Stars”), who has two giant swords and can make the earth quake in their wake (and apparently goes Super Saiyan!). Miquella losing their arm in a fight and not even flinching is pretty badass too.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Discotek is bringing the original Sonic the Hedgehog cartoon to Blu-ray in 2022

Blue-Blur-ray You asked for it, (did you ask for it? I dunno), and now you’re getting it. As part of its upcoming 2022 catalogue reveal, Blu-ray purveyor Discotek Media announced that the original TV series The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog will be coming to Blu-ray in the United States in February — that’s 65 episodes of weakly colored, ’90s cartoon mayhem.
MOVIES
Destructoid

I swear on the Precious, I wish this Gollum trailer had more gameplay

Ready for another Gollum trailer? Well, it’s not going to clue us in when it comes to gameplay, but we do get a decent look at the thematic elements at play. The video is actually focused on the “split personality” of Gollum/Sméagol, which he swaps between quickly in the clip.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Colleen O'shaughnessey
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Fowler
Person
Ben Schwartz
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands shows off multiple celebrity roles at The Game Awards

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands TGA trailer is out, and it looks pretty much the same, but with some celebrity sheen for good measure. We get a lengthy look at Captain Valentine (described as a “washed-up low-rent space pirate who thinks of himself as a dashing rogue”), played by Andy Samberg, as well as a brief tease of Will Arnett’s Dragon Lord narrator/villain character. Frette (an office accounting bot) and Torque are also joining the fray. This game is going full celebrity, which is probably just how Randy Pitchford likes it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Remember that Mega Man movie announcement from forever ago? It’s a Netflix project now

I’ll take a sleek animated show over a Mega Man movie, thanks. Deciding what worlds should be adapted into what medium is a tricky idea. You have options: television, limited/mini-series, movies, OVAs. In the case of Mega Man the powers that be have overwhelmingly sided towards TV, but that’s going to change if this new project ever gets off the ground. As of the end of 2021, the Mega Man movie is still live-action, but it’s now a Netflix project.
TV & VIDEOS
Destructoid

Pokémon just released an adorable Piplup ASMR video

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, Pokémon’s official Japanese YouTube channel went and released a thirty-minute ASMR video of Piplup giggling, singing, and snoring, among other things. Pokémon and ASMR isn’t a combination I think anyone outright asked for, but man, does it make for a good one.
VIDEO GAMES
#Chaos Emerald Eyes Video
Destructoid

Dead by Daylight teases new chapter based on Koji Suzuki’s Ring

Behavior Interactive has teased the next legendary crossover event headed to Dead by Daylight — as seen in a brand new trailer, March 2022 will see the asymmetrical horror title venture into the terrifying world of Kōji Suzuki’s Ring. Ring began life in the form of a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
MOVIES
Destructoid

Sonic Frontiers is an open world Sonic game coming in late 2022

Six months ago, Sega teased out a brand new Sonic game. All we saw was the ol’ ‘hog running, with a mysterious symbol at the end. Well, the cat is out of the bag thanks to tonight’s Game Awards announcement. Sonic Frontiers, the long-rumored name, is confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Suicide Squad’s first gameplay footage looks very promising

It’s been a very, very long time coming, but last night’s Game Awards finally featured debut gameplay footage of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the new DC Comics adventure coming from studio Rocksteady, previously responsible for the Batman: Arkham series, one of, if not the finest comic book video game franchise ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Destructoid

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is out June 30 (for real this time)

Every so often, an announcement at The Game Awards 2021 cuts through the noise, and for me, it was Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course more than anything. It has taken Studio MDHR several years to get here, but the DLC just got a release date — and I think it’s in the clear! It’s coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 30, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Star Wars Eclipse is a High Republic action-adventure game from Quantic Dream

The cinematic trailer looks great, but there’s so much to prove. One of many CG teasers shown at the 2021 Game Awards had me hoping for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 — it’s only a matter of time! — but instead, it was all just a bunch of cool imagery building up to Star Wars Eclipse. That name won’t ring a bell yet, but the studio behind it sure will: this is a Quantic Dream production, for better or worse.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

The Game Awards need to change

A train wreck I desperately wanted to look away from. The Game Awards is the weirdest night in gaming. It’s a bloated three and half hours full of stilted presentations, musical performances that are good but feel out of place, and of course, lots and lots of promo for new games. So much promo, in fact, that it feels more like a big excuse to show us new trailers than it is to honor the devs that worked so tirelessly on the games we loved that year. Things need to change.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Relive the dawn of dungeon crawling with Arcade Archives’ Dragon Buster

This week’s Arcade Archives release takes us back to the very early days of one of gaming’s most formative genres: the dungeon crawler — Hamster has reached into its big ol’ catalogue of classics and pulled out Namco’s Dragon Buster, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination. The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season. Universal is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023...
MOVIES
Destructoid

Trek to Yomi is easily one of my most anticipated games of 2022

The flash of steel. The fountain of claret. The winds of death. These and many other tropes of classic samurai cinema appear with wanton abundance in Trek to Yomi, the violent and stoic adventure title currently in the works at developer Flying Wild Hog. A new gameplay trailer, released by publisher Devolver Digital, gives us a look at the title in action.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Even though Sakurai is done with Smash for now, it’s nice to see him still around

Sakurai is done with Smash for now (so you’re saying there’s still a chance), but he isn’t done hanging out. The joke in the tweet mentions how It Takes Two won the top spot at The Game Awards 2021, then talks about how it’s a barrier to entry that it’s a two-person game that can possibly be tackled alone. Sakurai provides his classic “playing two characters at once” stance as he dons two PlayStation 5 controllers. For those of you who don’t follow Smash, this is a stance Sakurai takes often in his character rundown videos.
VIDEO GAMES

