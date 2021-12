DANBURY — Rising COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the new omicron variant has set local leaders on edge. Danbury and a few other nearby towns have lower COVID case rates than the most of the state, which on Thursday saw its highest positivity rate since January. The positivity rate declined slightly on Friday from 6.52 percent to 5.3 percent. Hospitalizations are lower in Fairfield County than in New Haven or Hartford counties, but statewide on Thursday were at their highest since April and grew to 420 patients on Friday, according to state data.

11 DAYS AGO