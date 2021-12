This season, the Rotary Club of Door County North held its first major fundraiser in the 10 years since chartered in June of 2011, the 12 Days of Christmas Raffle. The raffle featured the sale of a limited number of tickets. Day 1 was Dec. 1 and started with a payout of $100. Payouts increased by $100 each weekday and will end at $1,200 on day 12, Dec. 16. Winning tickets put back in the pot for additional chances to win. Tickets were one for $20 or six for $100. Members sold all tickets before the end of November. Winners of the raffle are being posted at doorcountyrotary.com.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO