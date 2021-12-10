Nebraska Sweeps Illinois to Earn Regional Final Rematch With Texas

The Huskers have yet to drop a set in the NCAA Tournament

Nebraska volleyball kept its dominant NCAA Tournament run alive Thursday with yet another sweep.

The No. 10-seed Huskers (24-7, 15-4 Big Ten) swept Illinois (22-12, 12-8 Big Ten) 25-12, 21, 17. It was the third straight sweep for Nebraska in the tournament and the Huskers' third sweep of the Illini this season.

Nebraska never trailed in the first set, running away with the win, but sets two and three required comebacks.

Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik each led the Huskers with 11 kills. Caffey hit .529 while Kubik notched .290.

The Huskers outhit the Illini .260 to .088.

With the win, Nebraska advances to its 10th consecutive NCAA regional final. It is the 31st regional final appearance in program history, an NCAA record.

Awaiting Nebraska is No. 2 seed Texas, winners Thursday over Washington after rallying from an 0-2 deficit. The Longhorns eliminated the Huskers in this round last spring 3-1.