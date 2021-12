Megan Thee Stallion has been performing at award shows for the last two years but the American Music Awards won’t be one of them. On November 20th the Houston rapper announced she was pulling out of her scheduled performance with K-Pop supergroup BTS at the show. The two were scheduled to perform the “Butter (Remix),” which was released in August and quickly went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

