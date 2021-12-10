ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdKWy_0dJFkUge00

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee.

Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHnJQ_0dJFkUge00

Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Severe Weather, Blowing Snow, Damaging Wind Chances Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 14th

This forecast deals with elements we simply don’t talk about in December. A severe weather risk zone runs into much of NW IA tomorrow afternoon into SW MN. Straight-line winds are the biggest threat, but there is a conditional tornado risk for portions of Iowa. The Sioux Falls NWS has never issued a severe t-storm warning in December since records began on that topic in 1986.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
96.7 The River

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado

RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Live Radar | Weather App WHAT WE KNOW – Timing: Storms will hit southwestern Minnesota between 4 and 7 p.m.; they’ll be in the metro between 7 and 10 p.m. – Winds will breach 60 mph in places – Precipitation: Rain in eastern MN, snow in the west WHAT WE’RE TRACKING – Extent of wind damage – Tornado potential (mainly south and southeast of the metro) – How much snow will accumulate in the west? MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Less than a week after a snowstorm hit the Twin Cities metro, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast, including a possible December tornado — something that’s yet to be recorded in Minnesota....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Chicago Area#Severe Weather#A Wind Advisory
superhits1027.com

Slight Risk Of Severe Weather Wednesday

In addition to the HIGH WIND WARNING that’s in effect for our area Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Most of northern Iowa is also under a “Slight Risk” of severe weather for Wednesday. Threats include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Monitor the latest weather forecasts and stay...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
mystar106.com

Slight Risk Of Severe Weather Wednesday

In addition to the HIGH WIND WARNING that’s in effect for our area Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Most of northern Iowa is also under a “Slight Risk” of severe weather for Wednesday. Threats include damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Monitor the latest weather forecasts and stay...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area. WIND ALERT High Wind Warning posted for #Chicago. Damaging wind of 60mph + likely between 8pm – 3am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a0BJ3mAdWH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 15, 2021 Temperatures drop by the end of the week.    
CHICAGO, IL
kshb.com

Weather Blog: High Wind Warning, Upgraded Severe Weather Risks

The middle of the USA is in for a windy, wild, wacky weather Wednesday. Not only is there a High Wind Warning for 12 states including all locations along and west of I-35, but since I recorded the video below a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) of severe weather has been issued for northwest Iowa, southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There is now a 10% chance of seeing a tornado up there within 25 miles of a location. Remember, this is December they average 0 tornadoes in that location in December.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Rare December severe weather risk for the Midwest

This time of year many people in the northern U.S. are wondering if they will see a White Christmas, not if they will have to dodge severe storms. A rare December severe weather set-up is in place for parts of the Midwest on Wednesday. The storms may produce strong winds...
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk for parts of southern Minnesota today to 'moderate,' or a 4 out of 5 in risk factors. If you live or have friends/family that live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa, please pay attention to the weather later this afternoon. Make sure to have a way to receive weather warnings!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Snowfall In Massachusetts This Weekend Could Follow Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — 60 degrees one day, snow the next? That sounds about right! December thus far has been a dud for snow lovers. Ski areas are struggling to open or stay open, and backyard rinks look more like swimming pools. By the end of this week, temperatures will be averaging more than five degrees above the average per day, likely making the month a top ten warmest on record to date. (WBZ-TV graphic) Dreams of a White Christmas are fading, but don’t give up hope! Colder weather is on the way, and we will likely have several chances at snow before Santa makes his trek...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mystar106.com

Moderate Risk Of Severe Weather Today! The primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Widespread very strong winds are anticipated this afternoon and this evening, but severe thunderstorms are possible as well. A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move rapidly west to east across central Iowa between 4pm and 8pm at speeds of 60 to 70 mph. The primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. With non-thunderstorm winds already gusting from 60 to 70 mph, winds in thunderstorms could reach 80 mph or more. Conditions could change very rapidly today with little reaction time as storms approach. Monitor weather conditions closely with safe shelter available and nearby.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Record Warmth Likely On Wednesday, High Wind Watch Beginning Wednesday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — A significant wind event is in the forecast starting Wednesday evening and lasting through the early morning hours on Thursday. A High Wind Watch has been posted due to the threat of wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) The National Weather Service warns: “Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.” (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday night, look for patchy areas of rain with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Light...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy