Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee.

Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect.

Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.