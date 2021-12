It seems like the days of Iceland’s reputation as an energy-rich and politically-favorable crypto mining location are coming to an end, as surplus energy supplies dwindle. State-owned electricity utility Landsvirkjun, which supplies almost three-quarters of the country’s electricity, has reduced supplies to heavy industrial consumers, such as aluminum smelters, in the wake of low hydroelectric reservoir levels, a power station malfunction, and a delay in procuring power from a third-party. This reduction is effective immediately. The CEO of Landsvirkjun indicated to Bloomberg that the surplus of energy available may run out in 2021, going into 2022.

