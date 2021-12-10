Holiday giving through the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to...
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
As he approaches his final days as top cop of the biggest force in the county, outgoing New York City police commissioner Dermot Shea has some advice for his successor: "Trust your gut." Take care of our city. Take care of our police department. — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect...
WASHINGTON (AP) — With inflation surging and unemployment falling, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it will shrink its support for the economy more quickly and expects to raise interest rates three times next year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is growing at a “robust pace”...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
President Biden is in Kentucky on Wednesday, surveying the damage from last weekend’s tornadoes and other extreme weather that left a path of death and destruction through the state. The president spoke with Gov. Andy Beshear upon arriving at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Biden then received a storm briefing...
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a racist, Islamophobic joke about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the Muslim congresswoman. Boebert had derided Omar during a House floor debate last month, taunting the Somali-born, Muslim-American immigrant as a member of...
Comments / 0