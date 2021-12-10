ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find your personal treasures in Trash Quest

By Richard Dobson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor any game involving collecting rubbish – or trash for those across the pond – there is only one animal up to the job. That’s right, the old trash panda itself, the raccoon! Trapped on a space station, can you navigate this little raccoon to the piles and piles of trash?...

thexboxhub.com

The fables and fairytales of Wytchwood play out on PC and console

There’s something immediately magical about Wytchwood. Whether that be due to the name, the visual style, the promise of old fables and fairytales being played out, or something entirely separate from those, there’s no debating the draw it holds. And right now, you can take in that magic, no matter whether you’re on PC or console.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Carve out a new fate in the free Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide update

Fancy joining The Penitent One again, this time as you look to carve out a whole new fate? That’s what you’ll be doing in the latest free update for Blasphemous – Wounds of Eventide. The latest free update for Blasphemous – The Game Kitchen’s multi-award-winning action-platformer –...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Duck Deceivingly Difficult Platformer Alexio quacks onto console

Normally, a cute pixel duck wearing various hats would have gamers flocking to it. Just think about how cute that would be! Alex the duck is different though. Yes, he wears various hats on his quest, but this is not a cute platformer. Find out how fiendish it can be as Alexio launches today on Xbox and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Sea of Thieves – How to Bury Your Treasure and Get Treasure Maps

Since is release, we’ve never been able to bury our treasure in the Sea of Thieves. It was one critical aspect that many players who want to experience the pirate life felt was missing. Until now! With the coming of Season 5 of Sea of Thieves, players can now bury their treasure!
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Expand your park with the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack

Need to get adding some additional rapturous reptiles into your Jurassic World Evolution 2 park? The Early Cretaceous Pack is certainly going to be able to help you out. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack is the first DLC piece to drop into Frontier Development’s dino-fuelled park builder since launch a few short weeks back. And whilst the base game was already full to the brim with opportunities galore, with fans able to create their very own Jurassic World, to spend time in a deep, narrative-led story, to go crazy with Chaos Theory and to work the Sandbox route, with just their imagination the only limit, with this DLC, things move on again.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Procedurally Generated Apocalyptic Roguelike Collapsed is out now

Now, here is a game that isn’t afraid to change the rules. Namely those of post-apocalyptic visions and roguelike. See how and what it has done as Collapsed launches today on Xbox after successful launches elsewhere. Firstly, everyone assumes a post-apocalypse world is barren and full of “not very...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Steampunk Prequel Vaporum: Lockdown Available Now

We gamers are a nostalgic bunch. Whilst looking for the next AAA boundary breaking game, we also want to relive our childhood classics. The original Vaporum allowed just that with its old-school grid based dungeon crawling. Today sees that world expanded with the release of prequel game Vaporum: Lockdown available to download on Xbox and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards Review

It appears that Diablo-like ARPGS are somewhat like buses: you wait ages for one, and then two arrive at the same time. We’ve recently seen – and enjoyed – Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition, but now the next one rolls into view, that of Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards. Coming from a collaboration between Digiart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive, is this a promising entry into an increasingly crowded marketplace, or are you better sticking with the big names of the genre?
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

ANVIL: Vault Breaker – Thoughts from a Breaker

There is a new entry in the cooperative shooting genre, with this one coming in the shape of ANVIL: Vault Breaker, a twin stick shooter from Action Square. Now, as part of my research it appears that this may be a remake of an earlier game; one that went by the name of Gigantic X, which appeared on mobile platforms and looks very, very similar. However, as the game is currently part of the Xbox Game Preview program, and also available on Game Pass, I’ll overlook this and deal with what’s in front of me. Now, this isn’t a review, as it would be unfair to scribble down fully confirmed thoughts for a game that is still a work in progress, but there’s still plenty of content included in this Game Preview version to warrant a decent look.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Here's your last chance to buy an Oculus Quest 2 for $199

If you held out on an Oculus Quest 2 deal this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, your patience may have just been rewarded. Walmart is currently running a limited-supply drop of the discontinued Oculus Quest 2 64GB model. If you can settle with a certified refurbished headset -- meaning it was previously worn by someone else, returned to Walmart, and sanitized to like-new condition -- then the Quest 2 can be yours for just $199, the lowest price that we've seen. For reference, the 128GB model of the headset was discounted to $299, at most, during Black Friday weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
hope.edu

Find your Niche

A city like London will present oneself with a handful of options to fill up one’s day. Every possible source of entertainment can be found within the 38 boroughs that make up this city. Finding your niche can be one of the most pleasurable ways to have that cherry on top feeling to the novelty of it all. That moment when you’ve come to see or explore those bucket list items re-establishes the excitement that filled your body before you departed. For me, I have found this excitement especially through some of the things I love most: beautiful scenery, hikes, monumental places, plays, musicals, and sporting events (specifically, fútbol)!
PREMIER LEAGUE
thexboxhub.com

Triple Visual Novel Goodness in A YEAR OF SPRINGS

Three women, three stories, three springs. Not springs as in the springy things, but A YEAR OF SPRINGS is more concerned with the seasonal Spring. And you can find out how these stories are interconnected now as A YEAR OF SPRINGS is out now on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to find the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt

If you complete the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt, you’ll get yourself some points towards the free seasonal reward cars, and a bunch of rewards including 50,000 Credits. Opening (smashing) the hidden chest will also get you 5,000 XP, and a Wheelspin. To get this loot, you’ll need to complete a PR stunt challenge somewhere in Mexico to reveal the rough location of the hidden Treasure Chest. After you’ve scoured the area and discovered the chest, smash the chest open by driving into it to get those rewards. Here’s how to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Hold Your Horses Treasure Hunt for the Series 1 Spring challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alexio Review

Don’t be fooled by the duck. It might be cute, yellow and fluffy on the cover art for Alexio, but the game is nothing of the sort. This is a mean, spiky little platformer and the duck is just a distraction. Alexio starts with an incomprehensible warning about how...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Review

Well, where do I start with DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game? To kick off, the title is pretty much the opposite of what you can expect. This is a sim game, set in a sandbox world, but beyond that it’s quite difficult to describe. Here goes then.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Fights in Tight Spaces Review

Fights in Tight Spaces is so contrary; there’s no way it should work. It aims to capture the speed and visceral nature of a John Wick/Jason Bourne fistfight by using the most boring and static of all game components: the playing card. But there’s method to the madness. Fights in Tight Spaces manages to be tense, claustrophobic and elegant, and that’s because of the card gaming, rather than despite it.
VIDEO GAMES

