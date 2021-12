Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is not just one, but four albums released by Arca as part of the Kick series. In 2020, Venezuelan artist Arca released KiCk i as the first of four albums that would be part of the series. But 2021 is officially the year of Arca. Within a span of one week, she released the remainder of the Kick albums. But it seems like she was in the mood for the giving season — a surprise fifth album to the series dropped on Friday.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO