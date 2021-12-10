Tchia Gameplay Trailer Reveals Interesing Soul Jumping Mechanic

During The Game Awards 2021 a trailer for the third main installment of the Homeworld series was presented. The game is to debut in the fourth quarter of next year. The Homeworld series has a special place in the hearts of all space RTS lovers. Although in 2016 we received its spin-off called Deserts of Kharak, it would take more than 18 years before we'd got another major installment, which would take us into space. Thankfully, the waiting period is slowly coming to an end. For Homeworld 3, which was announced back in 2019, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously announced, during The Game Awards 2021 we had the opportunity to watch the game's first look gameplay trailer. Here it is:

