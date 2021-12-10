ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tchia Gameplay Trailer Reveals Interesing Soul Jumping Mechanic

By Jake Su
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a year after the previous, gorgeous exploration adventure game Tchia is back at The Game Awards 2021, this time with more gameplay featured in a new trailer. Just like the reveal, we are treated to...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2: How to Get Matador 64

Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Event has brought with it a heaping of new weapons and armor. Xur is going out of his way to hook it up for anyone that’s willing to get their hands dirty with the new events. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get Matador 64 in Destiny 2, a fan-favorite shotgun that is sure to give Destiny PvP veterans a touch of PTSD.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dusk Diver 2 Yumo and Leo gameplay trailers

Dusk Diver 2 has received some new gameplay in trailers for the characters Yumo and Leo. Both of these trailers showcase the characters during combat and are about one and a half minutes each. This fast-paced fighting can be viewed in these linked trailers below. Dusk Diver 2 launches for...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Phantom Breaker: Omnia New Gameplay Trailer

Rocket Panda Games also provide us with a new gameplay trailer Phantom Breaker: Omnia. It shows a duel between Mei and Yuzuha and at the same time we can take a picture of the English setting. Phantom Breaker: Omnia will be released in early 2022 for PS4, Xbox One and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Gameplay#Animals#New Caledonia#Mechanic#Tchia Gameplay Trailer#French
pushsquare.com

Saints Row Grabs an Explosive New Gameplay Trailer

The new Saints Row got a flashy gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2021, and it continues to push that chaotic sandbox feel. Honestly though, we didn't expect to being seeing it so soon after its recent delay announcement — especially when it was set so far back. It's...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Evil West Fires on All Cylinders in The Game Awards Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Hello everyone! Focus Entertainment, all of us at Flying Wild Hog, and myself are delighted to finally show Evil West in action with our gameplay reveal trailer, which premiered at The Game Awards 2021. A year after the game’s reveal, you can finally get a glimpse of our high-octane combat gameplay and discover two new screenshots below, featuring Jesse facing monstrosities and a shot of one of our main characters, Edgar, working with Jesse. Our dark fantasy, Weird West, third-person action game will release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Gameplay Features Trailer

The latest trailer for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires gives a look at customization options for your characters, the Politics System where you build a foundation to exert your power, and details of the castle siege feature which allows you to capture a castle through various tactics. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires launches on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Horizon Forbidden West Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Guerrilla Games and Sony have been sharing new updates and snippets for Horizon Forbidden West at a pretty regular clip in the last few months, and they recently also took the stage at The Game Awards 2021 to showcase a new gameplay trailer for it. It’s a pretty brief trailer, all things considered, but a pretty packed one. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vitalthrills.com

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Debuts

Zynga and Lucasfilm Games today debuted the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming competitive arena combat game Star Wars: Hunters. Coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in 2022, the game has entered soft launch on Google Play for Android devices in select markets and will be available in soft launch on the App Store early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

GRID Legends Release Date and Gameplay To Be Revealed Tomorrow

EA and Codemasters plan to release new footage of the racing title GRID Legends, as well as the game’s official release date on December 3, 2021, at 4 PM UTC. In addition to new gameplay, fans can also expect to see new features, cars, and locations during the premiere. GRID Legends is expected to release sometime in 2022 for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Tetris 99 27th Maximus Cup Gameplay Trailer

Nintendo agrees with us on a gameplay trailer for the now 27th Maximus Cup in Tetris 99 A. This will take place from December 10 at 8am GMT to December 14 at 7:59AM GMT and is dedicated to the content Superstars of Mario Party. Tetris 99 is available exclusively for...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

First Gameplay Trailer Arrives for NERF Ultimate Championship

One of the more unusual virtual reality (VR) announcements to come out of E3 2021 was Nerf Ultimate Championship by Secret Location. Continuing the raft of new gameplay videos today, Secret Location has just released the first footage of Nerf Ultimate Championship in action. As you’d expect from a virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Temperia: Soul of Majestic - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Temperia: Soul of Majestic, the upcoming strategic card game featuring an "Open-Handed" mechanic. Temperia: Soul of Majestic launches on PC and Mac via Steam in 2022. A version for iOS, Android, and Windows devices will arrive later in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sketchy Fables - Train Ride Gameplay Trailer

Check out Sketchy Fables, an upcoming exploration adventure art game that is headed to PC. Sketchy Fables features a hand-drawn animated game world where you are free to wander around and solve mysteries. In Sketchy Fables, there are various ways to travel within the world, including by train, bus, or on foot. Embark on a scenic adventure in this latest gameplay video that showcases a train ride from Cybercity to Bird City.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Developer Sharkmob has been hard at work on its upcoming multiplayer battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, which also received a new trailer at this year’s The Game Awards. Check out the trailer down below. The trailer showcases various facets of the gameplay experience- climbing buildings...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Homeworld 3 Gameplay First Look Trailer Available

During The Game Awards 2021 a trailer for the third main installment of the Homeworld series was presented. The game is to debut in the fourth quarter of next year. The Homeworld series has a special place in the hearts of all space RTS lovers. Although in 2016 we received its spin-off called Deserts of Kharak, it would take more than 18 years before we'd got another major installment, which would take us into space. Thankfully, the waiting period is slowly coming to an end. For Homeworld 3, which was announced back in 2019, will debut in the fourth quarter of 2022. As previously announced, during The Game Awards 2021 we had the opportunity to watch the game's first look gameplay trailer. Here it is:
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

new games, trailers, gameplay and all announcements

There long night of The Game Awards it opened with a thirty-minute pre-show that reserved some interesting announcements (such as the release date of Tunic) but it is obviously the main show that reserves many surprises, three hours of dense event and full of news. We start with the gameplay...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy