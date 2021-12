While the first half of the month belonged to dragons, Niantic is getting into the holiday spirit in the second half of December. “Pokemon Go” Winter Holiday runs from 10 a.m. Dec. 16 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and comes in two parts. The first half runs until 10 a.m. Dec. 23 and is all about costumes as players will discover Piakchu, Delibird, Stantler, Spheal, Cubchoo and Glaceon dressed up for winter. Of those creatures, Spheal and Glaceon are new this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO