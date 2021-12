Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.

