In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state of Massachusetts in the case Jacobson v Massachusetts, with the decision that the state of Massachusetts was within its rightful power to mandate smallpox vaccines. Because of the widespread implementation of the smallpox vaccine, smallpox is nearly eradicated, and the developments in immunization and public health since Jacobson v Massachusetts means that now, the major causes of death in America are chronic disease and trauma, as opposed to in 1905 when it was infectious disease. In the Jacobson v Massachusetts decision, it was stated that “liberty […is] not an absolute right in each person to be, in all times and in all circumstances, wholly free from restraint.” An article published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2005 about this decision explains that the Court decided that due to the danger to the general public, and the clear “real and substantial relation” was that vaccination had to prevent the spread of smallpox and ensure the public’s safety. Requiring vaccination was not an arbitrary or oppressive measure and achieved its purpose “with as little interference with individual liberty as possible.”

