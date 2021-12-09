ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges roll back employee vaccine requirements after injunction blocks federal contractor mandate

Cover picture for the articleSeveral large universities lifted or suspended requirements that employees receive COVID-19 vaccines after a federal judge issued an injunction Tuesday blocking enforcement of an executive order from President Joe Biden that had mandated shots for federal contractors and subcontractors. Some notable research universities immediately suspending vaccination rules had only...

