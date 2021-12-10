ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Omens Release New Songs “What Do You Want From Me?” & “Artificial Suicide”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of new singles have emerged from Bad Omens‘ third...

www.theprp.com

People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

TONY IOMMI On If BLACK SABBATH Is Really Done: "Never Say Never"

Black Sabbath called it quits in 2017 after one final show in Birmingham. Drummer Bill Ward has stated he wants to do one more album as a proper farewell considering he wasn't involved, and while Ozzy Osbourne agrees, he's certainly not interested in doing any more shows. Now guitarist Tony...
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Age of Apocalypse release new song

New York hardcore band Age of Apocalypse have released a new song. The song is called "Ghost (Hart Island)" and is off their upcoming album Grim Wisdom due out January 21 via Closed Casket Activities. The artwork was created by Dillon Perino. Age of Apocalypse released The Way in 2020 and released their split EP with Pain of Truth earlier this year. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
buzz-music.com

Alorangel Releases New Ethereal Version Of, "Lord You Are Everything To Me"

Alorangel is back again with her soft, pop-infused, Christian-inspired sound, and this time, she offers an extended version of her single, "Lord You Are Everything To Me (Ethereal Version)." Always putting an emphasis on eclecticism, Alorangel is the master at constructing a sound that is truly one-of-a-kind. She's always working...
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Noah Smith, Country Rock Songwriter and Performing Artist, Releases Official Video for “Worry Me On Whiskey” from New Album Ain’t So Bad Round Here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brown County, Ohio native, Noah Smith, has released the official video from the first single, “Worry Me On Whiskey” from his highly anticipated eight song album, Ain’t So Bad Round Here. The video was premiered on Aim Country Television and captured by Sandwich Jones at The Bar in Mount Orab, Ohio. The Bar is exactly what it says it is. It is the bar in Noah’s hometown. The project was created with all of his closest creative pals, friends and included fans in the video. Noah wanted the video to feel like those nights we all love together, throwing drinks back and shooting pool, laughing, and dancing with our best friends. Watch the official video on Noah’a Artist YouTube Channel here.https://youtu.be/kz8q8hc7sPM.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Teases Album Ahead of ‘Entergalactic’: ‘I Wanna Drop Another Album Before That’

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,”...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Brian Eno got annoyed at The Who's "lightweight" songs: "what are they doing releasing this kind of material?"

After writing a letter to Pete Townshend in protest, the superproducer and ambient auteur later had a change of heart: "I got it, this was a kind of pop art" 56 years on from the UK release of The Who's My Generation, Brian Eno reflects on his initial distaste for the material they subsequently released in an interview with superproducer Rick Rubin for the Broken Record podcast.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hear Sevendust’s New Tracks “What You Are” And “All I Really Know”

The digital deluxe edition of Sevendust‘s current album “Blood & Stone” is now officially out on digital service providers. That expanded version of the Georgian natives comes with three remixes and a pair of two new tracks: “What You Are” and “All I Really Know“. You can stream both of the latter below.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Here’s ‘The 50 Best Albums Of 2021’ According To Kerrang!

Long running British metal publication for all things heavy ‘Kerrang!‘ have just published their list of ‘The 50 Best Albums Of 2021’ online. Should you want to partake in the whole shebang with explanations for each choice, you can take in the list here. If you’re pressed for time, a basic version of the list is available below:
MUSIC
theprp.com

VRSTY’s New Track “Closer” Now Available

“Closer” off of VRSTY‘s album “Welcome Home” has just been given its online debut. That aforementioned album was delayed to a January 21st release last month, having previously been scheduled to arrive on November 19th. Speaking of this song, vocalist Joey Varela had the following to say:
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Elliot Fitch – What You Do To Me

Dutch producer Elliot Fitch returns with killer production and a euphoric House sound with his new track ‘What You Do To Me’. Reminiscent of the throwback club tracks that are still firm favourites on the dancefloor, Elliot is proving that glitterball sounds never go out of style. Endlessly melodic with...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Arch Enemy Premiere “House Of Mirrors” Music Video

Arch Enemy have premiered their second new single of 2021 online. That track is titled “House Of Mirrors” and the band had Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Fleshgod Apocalypse) mix and master it. The below music video for the song was directed by Grupa13. Commenting on this latest offering, the...
MUSIC

