ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spite Premiere New Single “Made To Please”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpite‘s Rise Records era has officially kicked off with tonight’s arrival of a brand...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Divided Heaven Shares New Frank Turner-Produced Single, “Beginning of the End”

Jeff Berman’s long-running punk outfit Divided Heaven is returning next year with their fourth LP, Oblivion. Labeled by Berman as his most confrontational, caustic, and ambitious project yet, the record sees him pair with producers Charlie Stavish (Jenny Lewis, Vacation Manor), Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn (Joe McMahon, Tim Vantol), and Mike Biancaniello (5 Seconds of Summer). Each brings something different to the album, allowing the moments of intimate Americana to shine with the same sheen as the punk cuts.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Noir Disco Share New Single “Settin’ Sons”

Tomorrow Chicago-based outfit Noir Disco are sharing their debut album, NOW! 2073. Brothers Nolan and Carter Dickson and longtime friend Henry Miller meld together inspirations from psychedelia, indie rock, art pop, and electronica, all while they wrestle with the legacy of the digital age, deconstruct hollow political posturing, and launch their own space odyssey. The band have already shared “Television,” “21st Century Hipster Man,” and “Los Angeles” from the record, and today they’re back with “Settin’ Sons,” premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Matt Blais releases lyric video for new single, “Christmas Without You”

Calgary, AB-based roots singer-songwriter, Matt Blais has teamed up with us, at Canadian Beats, to unveil his new holiday single, “Christmas Without You”, a tribute to the lonely, penned for anyone who struggles during the holidays. The single is officially released tomorrow (December 3), and a portion of proceeds from the sale of the track will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Nat Harvie Shares New Single “Longbody” Featuring Alan Sparhawk of Low

Early next year, Duluth, Minnesota-based artist and producer Nat Harvie is sharing their forthcoming EP, Married in Song. The new LP follows after Harvie’s self-released 2018 debut, Nat Harvie’s Broken Record, and their 2020 EP, 4 Embraces. After years of independently writing and releasing their own music, the new EP also coincides with the relaunch of Chairkickers’ Union, the Duluth imprint from Alan Sparhawk of Low. Along with a host of other Midwest collaborators, Sparhawk also appears on the EP itself, contributing to several tracks on the record including the lead single “Longbody,” premiering today with Under the Radar.
DULUTH, MN
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Go Dark For The Holidays With New Single “Black Hole”

Last year in December we named Reliant Tom our favorite new artist, and without bragging, we were spot on. Today, Reliant Tom premiere their new song and video “Black Hole” exclusively here at mxdwn. Just in October, the project of Claire Cuny and Monte Weber shared their new song, “Disco Moon,” taking their audience on quite a little journey. “Black Hole” takes a different approach, it’s a dark and intense holiday song that just fits perfectly in with recent times.
stereoboard.com

Girlpool Return With New Single Faultline

Girlpool are back with a new song, Faultline. Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad's first single of 2021 offers dreamy, ethereal vibes and arrives with a Julian Klincewicz-directed video. Tividad said:. "The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Voivod Release New Single “Planet Eaters”

Your first taste of the long-running Canadian progressive thrash outfit Voivod‘s fifteenth studio album “Synchro Anarchy” is now online and ready for consumption. The song “Planet Eaters” has just launched as the lead single from that record, which Century Media have slated for a release on February 11th.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Altameda Shares New Single “Wheel Of Love”

Toronto-based rock band Altameda returned this year, sharing their first new releases since their 2019 sophomore record, Time Hasn’t Changed You. Together, frontman Troy Snaterse and drummer Erik M. Grice introduced the next evolution in Altameda with the expansive heights of their new single, “Dead Man’s Suit.” Today they’ve followed with another new single, “Wheel Of Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

Exclusive: PRIEST Feat. Former GHOST Members Premiere “A Signal In The Noise” Single

Hailing from the same icy darkness of the Scandinavian inland that birthed the Grammy Award-winning theatrical metal band Ghost, Priest has come to thaw the icy circuits of your frostbitten, winter-chilled heart with a brilliant new single. “A Signal In The Noise” is the first single from the new album by the enigmatic trio, which consists of vocalist Mercury (known as Water when he played bass for Ghost), keyboardist Salt (formerly Ghost keyboardist Air), and programmer/ keyboardist Sulfur. The new album is slated for 2022 and is produced by another Ghost alumni Simon Söderberg (guitarist and producer/engineer of Ghost’s debut album Opus Eponymous).
ROCK MUSIC
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: New Kursiva Single ‘Big Tune’ Is, Well, a Big Tune [Bad Taste]

When it comes to D&B, it’s always great when artists strike that perfect balance between old school and modern, amens and crunchy neuro synths, classic and innovative. Spain-based Kursiva has made a name for himself by walking that none-too-tricky line, developing more and more ways to push the technical envelope in D&B whilst never forgetting its dub, hardcore and ragga roots. His new tune, the aptly named “Big Tune” due out on Bad Taste Recordings tomorrow, once again continues that well-balanced compositional storyline.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Atlas Premiere “Susi” Music Video

Following a delay of several months, Atlas‘ new studio album “Ukko” has made its way to the public at large. A music video for the album track “Susi” has just premiered to complement the release and is available below:
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hyro The Hero Premieres New Single “Kids Against The Monsters”

Hyro The Hero has continued his evolving mixtape “Kids Against The Monsters” with a stream of the title track. Several cuts from that effort have previously arrived online, many of which have sported some high profile guest appearances. You can stream that mixtape below along with this new single from it. Addressing this latest track, Hyro stated:
MUSIC
theprp.com

Arch Enemy Premiere “House Of Mirrors” Music Video

Arch Enemy have premiered their second new single of 2021 online. That track is titled “House Of Mirrors” and the band had Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Fleshgod Apocalypse) mix and master it. The below music video for the song was directed by Grupa13. Commenting on this latest offering, the...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Sea Lemon Shares New Single “Fortune Teller”

Based out of Seattle, Sea Lemon is the new solo project of Seattle-based singer/songwriter Natalie Lew. After starting out in her first band, Brooklyn’s all-women grunge outfit Climates, Lew broke off solo with her debut single, “Sunday.” Today she’s back with her follow-up, “Fortune Teller,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Napalm Death Announce New Mini-Album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes”, Premiere First Single “Narcissus”

Napalm Death have announced a February 11th release date for their new mini-album of sorts, “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes“. Intended as a ‘partner’ to their 2020 album “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“, this new abbreviated effort from the pioneering grindcore outfit sports previously unreleased material and covers. Here’s how the 29-minute effort shapes up:
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

The Honeyrunners release new single, “Ghosts”

Canadian pop-rockers, The Honeyrunners have released their new single, “Ghosts” along with a video to accompany the track. The track is a mashup of New Orleans second line and Neo-Pop. The music is rooted in a bouncy rhythm, stitched together by Southern slide guitar, stride piano, and horn blasts teasing listenersʼ sanity in a quilt of production that only grows more chaotic as the track rolls on.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

VRSTY Share New Single 'Closer'

VRSTY have premiered their new single, entitled "Closer". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Welcome Home", which is due to arrive on the recently rescheduled release date of January 21st. Vocalist Joey Varela had this to say about the track, "'Closer' literally came out of nowhere. It...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

FOUR TRIPS AHEAD Premieres “Higher” Single

New York City prog rockers Four Trips Ahead have premiered their new video, “Higher”, the third single from their Remnants EP. Four Trips Ahead’s roots date back to 2003 when the seasoned New York City musicians first came together in search of a new creative outlet. Instantly, the quartet recognized common musical interests—creating heavy rock with killer melodies and progressive oscillation. The band’s last full-length, ...And The Fire Within, charted consistently in Metal Contraband’s National Top 50 Radio Charts for eight consecutive weeks, with its highest placement at #34, garnering heavy rotation on American college, commercial, and specialty Hard Rock/Metal radio formats. Moreover, their video for the single "Bring Me Down" debuted on AXS.com to an enthusiastic response and was featured in PROG's summer 2020 new music sampler. The band's latest EP, Remnants, continues their anthemic social call to action.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Premier and 2 Chainz Team for New Single “Mortgage Free”

While DJ Premier’s So Wassup Video Series continues to spread organically around the internet, it’s gift-giving season, and there’s no better way to close the year than with two legends teaming up on a new track. They’re showing off the chemistry they showed on PRhyme 2’s “Flirt.” DJ Premier and 2 Chainz celebrate the end of the year by releasing “Mortgage Free,” their new track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy