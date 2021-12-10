ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa Roach Launch Music Video For Acoustic Version Of “Kill The Noise”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn acoustic rendition of Papa Roach‘s track “Kill The...

www.theprp.com

theprp.com

SOM Release “Moment” Music Video

SOM, the spacey rock collective who feature current/former members of Constants, Junius and Caspian, have uploaded an official music video for their song “Moment“. That song will be included on their new album “The Shape Of Everything“, which itself is slated for a January 21st release on Pelagic Records. Alex Pace directed this latest visual accompaniment.
theprp.com

Atlas Premiere “Susi” Music Video

Following a delay of several months, Atlas‘ new studio album “Ukko” has made its way to the public at large. A music video for the album track “Susi” has just premiered to complement the release and is available below:
theprp.com

Heartsick Premiere “Vice City” Music Video

Heartsick have released a video for their latest single, “Vice City“. The group once again had Wombat Fire (Mudvayne, All That Remains) direct the visuals for this latest release.
theprp.com

Arch Enemy Premiere “House Of Mirrors” Music Video

Arch Enemy have premiered their second new single of 2021 online. That track is titled “House Of Mirrors” and the band had Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Fleshgod Apocalypse) mix and master it. The below music video for the song was directed by Grupa13. Commenting on this latest offering, the...
Punknews.org

Grumpster sign to Pure Noise Records, release “Crash” video

Grumpster have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for their new single "Crash". The video was made by Shibby Pictures and Chris Dos of Anti-Flag produced the song. Grumpster released their 7-inch Teeth in 2020 and their album Underwhelmed in 2019. Check out the video below.
theprp.com

Napalm Death Announce New Mini-Album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes”, Premiere First Single “Narcissus”

Napalm Death have announced a February 11th release date for their new mini-album of sorts, “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes“. Intended as a ‘partner’ to their 2020 album “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism“, this new abbreviated effort from the pioneering grindcore outfit sports previously unreleased material and covers. Here’s how the 29-minute effort shapes up:
98online.com

Papa Roach announces Kill the Noise tour with Bad Wolves & Hollywood Undead

Papa Roach has announced a North American headlining tour for 2022. The outing, dubbed the Kill the Noise tour, kicks off March 1 in Anaheim, California, and will wrap up March 30 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Bad Wolves and Hollywood Undead will also be on the bill. “We’re really excited...
bravewords.com

THOMAS ZWIJSEN Performs Acoustic Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "The Prophecy"; Video

Thomas Zwijsen has released the new video below, featuring an acoustic guitar cover of Iron Maiden's "The Prophecy", from the 1988 album, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son. The extended acoustic outro features Wiki Violin and Thomas on acoustic guitars, bass and mandolin. In a previous clip, Zwijsen performs an...
theprp.com

Belphegor Drop Music Video For New Medley Of Two “Blutsabbath” Tracks

Belphegor have released a newly recorded medley of two songs from their 1997 album “Blutsabbath” online. That track has collectively been titled “Blackest Sabbath 1997” and arrives ahead of the January 14th re-releases of the aforementioned album and its predecessor, the band’s 1995 debut album “The Last Supper“.
theprp.com

Voivod Release New Single “Planet Eaters”

Your first taste of the long-running Canadian progressive thrash outfit Voivod‘s fifteenth studio album “Synchro Anarchy” is now online and ready for consumption. The song “Planet Eaters” has just launched as the lead single from that record, which Century Media have slated for a release on February 11th.
theprp.com

Moon Tooth Debut Music Video For New Single “The Conduit”

There’s a new single from Moon Tooth to be both heard and seen online. Overnight the group debuted the song “The Conduit” from their third studio album, which will receive a spring release on Pure Noise Records. This offering is the second single to be shared from...
theprp.com

Embryonic Devourment To Release New Album “Heresy Of The Highest Order” In February, “Manipulation Of The Senses” Music Video Premieres

Tech death metal outfit Embryonic Devourment will release their new album “Heresy Of The Highest Order” on February 25th through Unique Leader Records. Pre-orders for that record will launch today (December 14th) at this location. A video for the lead single “Manipulation Of The Senses” has been made available in advance, see below for that.
iheart.com

Music: Nirvana Mural, Papa Roach, Tool, Foo Fighters, RHCP, and More!

Nirvana’s “Nevermind” 30th Anniversary Honored With LA Mural. Nirvana is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Nevermind,” and so is the city of Los Angeles, California. A new mural honoring the album’s 30th-anniversary edition has been painted at Melrose Avenue. In America alone,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theprp.com

Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Releases “Crystal Song” Music Video

With the January 14th release date of his sophomore solo album “The In The Light Of Knowledge” rapidly approaching, Born Of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney has shared another single from it. A music video for that track, “Crystal Song“, has been released below.
theprp.com

Amorphis To Release “On The Dark Waters” 7″ In January

Amorphis have announced a January 28th release of a 7″ single for their new track “On The Dark Waters“. That song is taken from their new album “Halo“, which Atomic Fire Records have set for a release a few weeks later on February 11th. A live version of “We Accursed” will appear as the b-side on this forthcoming 7″ single. Pre-orders can be obtained here.
theprp.com

NHC (Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction) Release “Lazy Eyes” Music Video

A music video directed by Todd Newman for NHC‘s recent single “Lazy Eyes” saw a release online this week. That footage was filmed amid a live performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. The track is one of several to have seen a release this year from the aforementioned supergroup, whose roster includes Foo Fighters drummer/vocalist Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney.
edmidentity.com

Kill The Noise is Back with a New Release on Ophelia

Kill The Noise and MOELLE ask listeners that they “Don’t Look Back” but forward instead with their collaborative tune on Ophelia. For those who’ve been around the scene for a good chunk of a decade, Kill The Noise is likely a name held close to the heart. He’s been an influential part of the dubstep scene and released countless bangers that include Kill Kill Kill and BLVCK MVGIC. Whether he’s dropping new music, playing Deadrocks, or taking the stage during Insomniac’s Park N Rave, Kill The Noise has continuously been a force to be reckoned with to this day.
