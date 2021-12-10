Papa Roach Launch Music Video For Acoustic Version Of “Kill The Noise”

Kill The Noise and MOELLE ask listeners that they “Don’t Look Back” but forward instead with their collaborative tune on Ophelia. For those who’ve been around the scene for a good chunk of a decade, Kill The Noise is likely a name held close to the heart. He’s been an influential part of the dubstep scene and released countless bangers that include Kill Kill Kill and BLVCK MVGIC. Whether he’s dropping new music, playing Deadrocks, or taking the stage during Insomniac’s Park N Rave, Kill The Noise has continuously been a force to be reckoned with to this day.

