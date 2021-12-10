ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

News brief: New York's Trump case, COVID surge, Michigan school shooting

By Noel King
kazu.org
 5 days ago

New York's attorney general wants to question ex-president...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Government
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado disaster damage

President Biden is in Kentucky on Wednesday, surveying the damage from last weekend’s tornadoes and other extreme weather that left a path of death and destruction through the state. The president spoke with Gov. Andy Beshear upon arriving at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Biden then received a storm briefing...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy