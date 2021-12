The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a second straight day. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6778, down 0.23% on the day. This week’s New Zealand manufacturing data pointed to weaker growth in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing Sales fell -2.2% in Q3, after two quarters of growth. The markets had forecast a strong gain of 4.2%. This was followed by the Manufacturing PMI for November, which slowed to 50.6, which indicates stagnation. The PMI fell from 54.2 in October. Manufacturing continues to be hampered by supply shortages, which could make for soft manufacturing numbers in the fourth quarter.

