Head Of NY University System Resigns Amid Cuomo Fallout

With a New York State mask mandate now in place for indoor public spaces, COVID-19 cases numbers are expected to stabilize. Considering that we're on the brink of the holidays when people want to gather with friends and loved ones, will the mask mandate make enough of a difference? Only time will tell. In the meanwhile, health officials on a national, state, and local level all continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO