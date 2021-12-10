ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head Of NY University System Resigns Amid Cuomo Fallout

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State University of New York Chancellor James Malatras said he will resign amid criticism for sending text messages mocking...

Related
Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Pay Back $5.1 Million From Book Deal

The New York State Ethics Board is ordering former Governor Andrew Cuomo to give up the earnings from his $5.1 million book deal. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) has given Cuomo 30 days to comply. The proceeds from “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic” will be...
UTICA, NY
Anti-mask Residents Are Making Scary Threats Against Otsego County Health Employees

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all experienced the politics of vaccines and wearing a mask. It was a public health issue that turned very political as state and local mandates began. There is a full spectrum of feelings on the subject and if you spend ANY time on social media, you'll no doubt come across plenty of angry words exchanged by friends and strangers alike, who feel very different about these two things.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Will State Mask Mandate Be Enough? Central New York Spotlight On New COVID Numbers

With a New York State mask mandate now in place for indoor public spaces, COVID-19 cases numbers are expected to stabilize. Considering that we're on the brink of the holidays when people want to gather with friends and loved ones, will the mask mandate make enough of a difference? Only time will tell. In the meanwhile, health officials on a national, state, and local level all continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Mask Mandates Return to New York State as COVID Cases Soar

New Yorkers are again being required to wear facial coverings while inside public places in an attempt to curb the latest wave of coronavirus infections. The mandate, which goes into effect December 13, says all businesses in the state must require patrons and staff to wear masking while inside all public places unless that business requires vaccination against COVID-19. The measure is to be re-evaluated January 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY Attorney General Letitia James Ends Run For Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has suspended her campaign for governor, saying she will run for reelection to her current position. The Democrat said in a statement Thursday that she needs to continue her work as attorney general, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny University System#Ap
COVID WARNING: Otsego County Surge In Cases Biggest Since Pandemic Began

On the brink of the holidays, Otsego County Department of Health is reporting that COVID-19 cases have reached the highest spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The county's Public Health Director Heidi Bond says "We know that social distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated works. Please continue to take the proper precautions to protect yourselves and those most at risk and get vaccinated".
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

