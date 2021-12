Another year, another batch of food trends come and gone. 2019 was the year that introduced us to Impossible Foods and saw the first shots fired in the Chicken Sandwich Wars. 2020 brought even more trends to the table, with creative offerings like TikTok tiny food and quarantinis and the lockdown-induced resurgence of classic baking projects like banana bread and sourdough. What, though, could we consider to be 2021's signature food? Maybe that Dalgona candy from "Squid Game," but it's hard to say for sure.

