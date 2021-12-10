ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid-19: Nisra records fall in Covid-related deaths

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 29 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to 3 December. That is a decrease of 36 on the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
indianapublicradio.org

93 more Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health reported 93 more statewide COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, driving Indiana’s pandemic death toll up to 17,230. 4,241 new positive tests were recorded Tuesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate hitting 14.7 percent. Delaware County reported 48 new, positive coronavirus cases with a seven-day positivity...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Maryland has surpassed more than 11,000 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of deaths in Maryland tied to COVID-19 now tops 11,000, including 11 since yesterday. Maryland reports 1,700 new cases have been reported since yesterday, and it's the third day in a row the daily increase has been above 1,000. Hospitalizations are up to 762 and the seven-day positivity...
MARYLAND STATE
willmarradio.com

5 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in the local area over the weekend

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 9042 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19 over the past weekend, and 46 more deaths. The state is likely to break the 10,000 death mark for the pandemic either Wednesday or Thursday, with the current death toll sitting at 9964. Of the deaths reported over the time period of last Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., five deaths were from our local area. Two victims, in their late 40s and early 70s, were from Kandiyohi County. Swift County also had two victims, one in their late 60s and another in their late 80s. And there was a victim in their Early 50s from Stearns County. As for coronavirus cases, 349 were from Stearns County, 67 were from Kandiyohi, there were 55 from Pope, 36 from Meeker, 13 from Renville, 10 from Chippewa and 6 from Swift County. Figures regarding testing over the 3 day period were not complete.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Covid 19#Ards
WVNews

West Virginia passes 5,000 reported COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 5,000 residents of West Virginia have died of a cause related to COVID-19. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday reported 31 additional deaths, eight being new and the remaining 23 discovered through the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wchstv.com

Kanawha's COVID-19-related death total rises to 485 with two more deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported by health officials Tuesday in Kanawha County. An 83-year-old man who was unvaccinated and a 104-year-old man who was unvaccinated are the latest pandemic-related deaths in the county, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said. Kanawha County’s death total is at 485.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
dallassun.com

Russia Hits Record 75,000 Monthly COVID-19 Deaths In October

Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat tallied 74,893 deaths from COVID-19 in October, the highest monthly number since the pandemic began. The agency reported on December 3 that total deaths from the pandemic through October reached over 537,000, the worst fatality count in the world behind the United States and Brazil.
capcity.news

81 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wyoming Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 81 additional COVID-19-related deaths among state residents during its weekly update on Tuesday, November 30. There have now been 1,428 COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming residents since the pandemic began. These are deaths “that have COVID-19 listed as either the underlying or primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death,” the WDH explains.
kinyradio.com

Alaska report provides details on COVID-19-related deaths

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department reports that many of the people whose deaths were caused by or associated with COVID-19 in Alaska between January 2020 through September 2021 had at least one underlying medical condition. The department, in an epidemiology bulletin released Wednesday, said 658 deaths between...
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County records five more COVID-19-related deaths, officials urge vaccination amid global omicron spread

SIOUX CITY -- As more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant pop up around the world, including the first confirmed cases detected in the United States, Woodbury County health officials are encouraging vaccination. Although available COVID-19 vaccines aren't perfect, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said they have...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Mower County records 50th COVID-19 related death, 75 additional cases Tuesday for cumulative total of 7,513

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that Mower County logged its 50th COVID-19 related death in an individual 40-44 years of age. The county also recorded 7,264 confirmed and 249 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,513 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 75 from Monday. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 945,445, and over 899,400 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Reuters

S.Africa reports record daily COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa reported a record number of new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in a fourth wave believed to be largely caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 26,976 new cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tillamookcountypioneer.net

COVID-19 Response: 47th COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Tillamook County

(December 9, 2021 – TILLAMOOK, Ore.) — Tillamook County Public Health Department was recently notified of an additional COVID-19 related death, raising the Tillamook County death toll to 47. Tillamook County’s 47th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Tillamook County who died on Dec. 06 at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy