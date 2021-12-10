ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York wants better data on veterans who die by suicide

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York officials are seeking better data to track suicide deaths among veterans in order to improve tracking of the problem and address ways of combatting it. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a measure into law to improve the data and bolster prevention efforts. "Veterans risk their lives...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul 'frustrated' by the current COVID-19 wave in New York

Since Thanksgiving in New York, COVID-19 cases have increased by 58%. Hospitalizations due to the virus have increased by 70% since that time as well. "If I sound a little frustrated, perhaps I am," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday morning during a briefing on the pandemic. Hochul at her briefing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a cold-weather surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Hochul said the decision to reinstitute a mask mandate was based on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to help track and report data on veteran suicides to help create better prevention strategies

Legislation establishes another method of tracking veteran suicides in order to compile more accurate data. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.02036/A.03237) into law to establish another method of tracking veteran suicides in order to compile more accurate data regarding those suicides to better inform prevention strategies. "Veterans risk their lives...
MILITARY
Atlantic City Press

Van Drew seeks probe into treatment for veteran who attempted suicide

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is asking the Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General to investigate the care provided to a local veteran who attempted suicide last month. Chaoe Perry, a 24-year-old father of three from Somers Point, set himself on fire at an Atlantic City gas station Nov. 20, suffering second-and third-degree burns. Perry is in critical condition at Pennsylvania's Crozer-Chester Medical Center, according to his wife, Jasmine DeLeon, 22.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Psychiatric Times

Breaking the Trend: New CDC Data on Suicide

The Chief Medical Officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sat down to talk with Psychiatric Times about the new data on suicide deaths between 2019 and 2020. Q&A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released new data on suicide deaths between 2019 and 2020. Christine...
MENTAL HEALTH
mychamplainvalley.com

Schumer wants more at-home COVID tests for New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — One of the state’s top representative is pushing for more COVID testing resources this winter. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, requested the federal government to send a “surge” of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to New York community health centers and their mobile sites. According to...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why lawmakers want a disabilities advocate in New York

Navigating New York state government can be difficult, and for people with disabilities, a major challenge. A bill that is heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk aims to change that. For years, New York state had an Office of the Advocate for People with Disabilities — a guide to help...
ALBANY, NY
WSLS

Virginia House passes bill named after physician who died by suicide while working on pandemic front lines

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. – The Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which would help doctors, nurses, and aids, has been passed by the House of Representatives. The act is named after Lorna Breen, a former physician from Charlottesville, who passed away by suicide while working on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Veterans#The Department Of Health#The Department Of Defense
CNN

Three Northeast states deploy National Guard amid medical capacity crisis due to pandemic

(CNN) — The governors of Maine and New York deployed the National Guard in response to dangerously low capacity at statewide medical facilities due to the pandemic. The New York National Guard announced Wednesday that it had deployed 120 medics and medical technicians to a dozen long-term care facilities statewide. The deployment came at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who issued the order last week in response to staffing shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

AG James Wants to Set up Abortion Fund For Women Who Live Outside New York

Attorney General Letitia James says she would like to set up a fund that will help pay for women outside of New York to come here to get an abortion. James says she is worried about access to abortions in conservative states as the Supreme Court mulls over a Mississippi law aimed at restricting the controversial procedure. James says New York should set up a fund now that would help pay for abortions, travel and hotel expenses for women who find themselves with no easy access to the procedure. She did not detail how much the fund would cost taxpayers.
POLITICS
boreal.org

Preventing Veteran Suicide: Free Gun Locks Available

Sadly, an average of 100 Minnesota Veterans die by suicide each year. Two-thirds of these deaths are by guns. To help prevent Veteran suicide MDVA is partnering with the VA Healthcare System to distribute free gun locks. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a locked gun can mean the difference between a tragic outcome and a life saved for someone in crisis. Though Veterans are well-versed in firearm safety, all gun owners should understand that during emotional or stressful times, delaying access to a gun could mean the difference between life and death. Gun locks can prevent someone in crisis from tragically taking their own life.
MILITARY
wfmd.com

Governor Taking Action Due To Increased Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Onslaught of patients expected from the COVID variants, the flu. Annapolis, Md (KM) There’s been a rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, and Governor Larry Hogan wants the state’s hospitals to be prepared. He says the Maryland Department of Health has directed hospitals to update their emergency plans so they are prepared for the expected onslaught of patients with the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, as well as influenza.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Department of Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Reform groups want scrutiny for state subsidies in New York

Subisides for businesses meant to spur job creation have been championed by New York's state government as a primary engine for economic development. But a coalition of good-government organizations this week is calling on state lawmakers to scrutinize how the state spends the money. The groups, led by Reinvent Albany,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy