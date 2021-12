It was all out mayhem on Clubhouse once again and it came courtesy of confessions of sexual assault. Clubhouse has been an app that thrived under quarantine but has struggled to match the popularity of other apps now that life is easing into its new normal. However, spicy chatrooms have caused an influx of Clubhouse moments including commentary from NBA YoungBoy, Joyner Lucas and Karen Civil going at it, and now, Charleston White admitting that to raping women when he was younger.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO