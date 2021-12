At-home DNA testing kits have become all the rage in recent years as popular and relatively inexpensive holiday gifts, anywhere from $100-$200. It's fun to learn about your ancestry and maybe even discover some relational connection to a celebrity or major historical figure. But a University of Iowa health care expert says beware because these test kits often reveal more than what the user bargained for. What you think of as a meaningful and unique gift certainly can be but...

IOWA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO