Winter Weather Forecast for parts of Iowa

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Des Moines) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight for parts of southwest and west-central Iowa.

Shelby, Carroll, Harrison, and Monona are in a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow accumulations of one to three inches are in the forecast for the area, with gusty winds as high as 40-miles per hour. Plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Brad Small meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says conditions will begin to deteriorate in west-central and southwest Iowa, starting out with some spotty light rain later this afternoon.

Small says after this system goes through it will be a big flip of the switch. He says all of this will be gone by the weekend.

All of northwest Iowa is under a Winter Storm Warning until midnight, with heavy snowfall of five to 12 inches.

For the latest road conditions, dial 5-1-1.

