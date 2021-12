Two eVTOL manufacturers said they are moving forward in the certification process with their respective aircraft. California-based Archer said in a statement that it has received its special airworthiness certificate from the FAA, allowing it to begin hover test flights for its Maker eVTOL. It plans to begin testing later this month. The company said that receiving the certificate meant that it had passed FAA safety inspection. CEO Adam Goldstein said that it still plans to launch its first commercial eVTOL flight in 2024, which follows a similar schedule announced by its competitors Joby and Lilium. Those two have already conducted...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO