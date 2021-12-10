ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. decries ‘escalation of grave human rights abuses’ in Myanmar

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar’s military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies....

