ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Using embedded magnets, this multi-use power tool comes stocked with 10 unique screw modules

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOTO 3.6V Screwdriver is a modular screwdriver with ten different screw modules that easily attach to and dislodge from the main body via embedded magnets. Bulky, sterile, and unorganized, toolboxes are a thing of the past. When it comes to tools, having access to several different types is essential for home...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The Survival Belt 2.0 comes with a multitool-equipped buckle, making it an essential EDC must-have

Great for carrying everywhere you go… except probably an airport. The big problem with EDC is often that either you forget to carry it with you, or you end up not having enough pocket space to carry it with you – the Survival Belt 2.0 by SlideBelts solves that. Designed to give you access to essential multitools by strapping them around your waist, the Survival Belt 2.0 is a pretty nifty belt buckle that comes with its own folding knife, bottle opener, flint firestarter, and LED torch. The buckle fits on practically any belt (although SlideBelts has a pretty remarkable one of their own), turning a fashion accessory into your everyday EDC, so all your tools are eternally attached to your waist, like a modern-day Batman’s utility belt.
LIFESTYLE
designboom.com

this tiny off-grid cabin on wheels is designed to bring nature into focus

REDUKT designs a mobile getaway to escape the city. REDUKT—a polish company specializing in the design and construction of tiny houses—has realized a compact mobile home for a family with two children looking for a retreat outside the city. the off-grid cabin features space-saving solutions and a simple, angular form. the main living area includes large glass doors on either side to immerse inhabitants in nature and bring natural light inside.
SPY

The Best Phone Stands for a More Organized Desk

A smartphone, by design, is a mobile device. Stands, on the other hand, are stationary. So why invest in a phone stand, which turns your mobile device into something stationary? The reason is that a phone stand is ideal for all of those times when you might not be mobile. Whether you’re working or relaxing in bed, a phone stand can be a great way to keep your device close at hand without cluttering your desk or nightstand. Many of the best phone stands make it easy to charge your phone while also allowing you to keep an eye on important...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Tools#Magnet#Screws#Design#Hoto
yankodesign.com

Oddly satisfying stool design uses just three interlocking strips of wood

The Tie Stool’s beauty lies in its sheer simplicity – of not just design but also materials. The stool comprises three bent plywood strips that conveniently lock into each other, creating a tripod form that you can easily sit on. The design could easily expand to accommodate more strips to create a 4-legged (or even 5-legged) stool, but the dynamic nature of having a tripod format really gives the Tie Stool its appeal. I don’t know about you, but I can’t unsee the Google Drive logo in the stool’s design!
GOOGLE
yankodesign.com

A staggered green roof gives this educational building organic architecture with sustainable building practices!

Envisioned in Indore, India by Sanjay Puri Architects, Prestige University is a mixed-use educational building that combines sustainable building practices with organic architecture. With plans for a 100-acre university campus in the works, Sanjay Puri Architects completed the designs for the campus’s prospective administrative buildings. Located in Indore, India, Prestige...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

This modular furniture system designed for kids is built to be play-friendly!

My NooK is a modular furniture system designed for kids to use as their own customizable playground, with plenty of modules and colors to choose from. You don’t have to have kids to know they make a playground of every room in the house. The cushions are boulders, the lampposts are trees, and the floor, of course, is lava. We’ve all been that age when anything goes, no holds barred. Designed by Olivia and Patrick Rudomino, My NooK is an expandable and customizable furniture system that was created to quench the need for play.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Storage Furniture Systems

The Shelved Modular Furniture is a storage furniture system that allows users to configure it into various shapes. Its customization abilities offer maximum storage without sacrificing floor space. British brand Shelved launched the storage system to accommodate those living in flats or apartments, optimizing the often limited storage availability in said dwellings.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

Amika 5W laser engraver can engrave metal, wood, plastic and even food

Amika is a powerful 5W laser engraver capable of adding designs to a wide variety of different materials including metal, wood, leather, plastic and even food. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $169 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the recommended retail price, while the laser engraver Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Innovative Robot Designs that prove 2021 has been the year of AI advances!

Artificial Intelligence has catapulted in recent years, and the advancements being made in this field make me feel as if it won’t be long before we have robots walking amongst us all the time! There was a point in time when the only forms of robots that we could see were toys or vacuum cleaners, or if we were lucky an AI-enabled lawnmower in some tech-trendy individual’s backyard! But we have come a long long way since then. From a basketball-playing Japanese robot at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics to a Doctor Octopus-inspired robot that harvests fruits – the potential and scope of robots grow exponentially day by day. The world at large is slowly moving away from the perception of robots as evil beings who want to take over the Earth, and accepting that they may have vast and undeniable utility in our day-to-day lives. Whether programmed for fun or functionality, robots are always intriguing to watch and examine! And, we’ve curated some really innovative ones that completely blew our minds away!
ENGINEERING
Truth About Cars

Best Mechanic’s Tool Sets: The Fix Is In

Gearheads are lucky. We’re interested in vehicles, so the natural extension of our interest is to pick up a set of tools to poke and prod at the very machines we enjoy. Someone who is interested in horses would be well-advised not to do the same, for example. Or those who have more than a passing interest in household electricity.
CARS
picturecorrect.com

How to Use Blur Tools in Photoshop: 3 Tips

Adobe Photoshop tools to create Image Blurs: In this step-by-step guide you will learn how to use 3 actionable tools to create beautiful image blurs. I think you will agree with me when I say: it’s hard to photograph interesting image blurs while there is a lot of action going around you.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

7 Must Use Tools For Newbie Web Developers

Vikas Rai has given a detailed explanation about the technology, tool and resources a newbie web developer should know. In this article I have given a detail explanation of the technology and stuffs which are often used during web development or writing code. The first is the most useful and important which is the Code Editor. Git & GitHub is a well-known community for web developers,programmers and open source contributor. Till now over people have contributed to 200 million projects on Github. You can give them a star if you fork their projects and like it.
COMPUTERS
PremiumBeat.com

How to Use the Dynamic Trim Tool in Resolve

DaVinci Resolve has a unique take on trim functions. Learn how to maximize your workflow in this quick tutorial. If you’re considering trying out DaVinci Resolve, there’s an important feature you need to know—this function is quite different in Premiere Pro. These are the trim tools. (If,...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

What Is a Magnet Link, and How Do You Use One?

Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular. Read more...
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

3D Printed Architecture that prove the endless possibilities of this innovative technique!

Nowadays almost everything is being 3D printed, so why should architecture be an exception? Many architectural firms are adopting 3D printing as their preferred technique to build structures. And 3D printed architecture is slowly but surely gaining a lot of popularity and momentum. This emerging trend is paving a path for itself in modern architecture. And I mean, no wonder, it has a ton of benefits! It’s a simple, efficient, and innovative technique that lowers the risks of errors, and also manages to save on time. 3D printing eradicates a lot of tedious steps during the construction process and simplifies it. It is being used to build homes, habitats on Mars, and even floating islands! The potential and possibilities of 3D printing in architecture are endless and mind-blowing. We’ve curated a collection of 3D-printed architectural structures that are our absolute favorites – from a 3D printed sustainable office pod to a 3D printed housing community for the homeless, every single one of these designs unleashes the magic and potential of 3D printing!
DESIGN
Infoworld

How to use packages within Go modules: Smart Go

Go modules can have their code subdivided into packages, for better maintenance and program management. Learn how to refactor a basic program with a few structs and methods into the main program logic in one file, with the structs and methods in their own package.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
howtogeek.com

How to Use Lightroom’s Masking Tool

John is a freelance writer and photographer based in Houston, Texas. His ten-year background spans topics from tech to culture and includes work for the Seattle Times, the Houston Press, Medium's OneZero, WebMD, and MailChimp. Before moving to The Bayou City, John earned a B.A. in Journalism from CSU Long Beach. Read more...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy