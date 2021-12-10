ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Assange’s fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal “at the earliest possible...

The Independent

Watch live as crowd protests outside London court against Julian Assange ruling

Protesters have gathered outside a court in London to demonstrate after the United States was successful in its appeal to have Julian Assange extradited to the country. Assange, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
PROTESTS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K. Court Opens Door for Julian Assange Extradition to U.S., Overturning Earlier Ruling

A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to Britain’s interior minister for review. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange. “There is no reason why this...
U.S. POLITICS
Julian Assange
Assange
Julian Assange will likely be coming to the US for trial soon

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
U.S. POLITICS
Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange almost out of options after U.S. wins London extradition ruling

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is likely to be extradited to the United States to face charges around obtaining and publishing classified documents, after the U.K.'s High Court overturned a ruling that said he could not be extradited because of mental-health concerns.
POLITICS
U.K.
