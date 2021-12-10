ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MIO RAISES $8.7 MILLION FROM ZOOM AND CISCO INVESTMENTS FOR CHAT INTEROPERABILITY

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of chat interoperability, today announced its Series A financing round of $8.7 million, led by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Cisco Investments. Mio will use the funds to enhance its messaging interoperability service for enterprise customers.

Users of team collaboration apps like Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex by Cisco can use Mio to chat with colleagues and external contacts who use different messaging apps. Mio supports cross-platform direct messaging, group chats, and "universal channels," which enable conversations across multiple teams or organizations.

"Mio's unified messaging network connects more than 200 million people who use Zoom, Microsoft, Slack, or Webex every day," said Mio CEO Tom Hadfield. "This investment, by two of the largest players in the collaboration industry, ushers in a new era for interoperability."

"Our partnership with Mio represents Zoom's commitment to building an open collaboration ecosystem and supporting integrations that fundamentally improve how our customers collaborate," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

"Cisco has a decades-long commitment to delivering openness and interoperability for our customers, and we are delighted to support Mio's efforts to advance cross-platform messaging across the Webex ecosystem," said Jeetu Patel, EVP & GM, Security and Collaboration at Cisco.

Mio for Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex is now available at the Mio website ( https://m.io). The company plans to add support for additional workplace messaging apps over the next year.

About Mio

Mio is the leading provider of chat interoperability solutions. Users of team collaboration apps like Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex can use Mio to chat with colleagues and external contacts who use different messaging apps. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle in 2016. Mio has raised $17 million from investors including Zoom, Cisco, Goldcrest Capital, Eniac Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Y Combinator, and Capital Factory.

Find out more at www.m.io

Media Contact: Dominic Kent dominic@m.io 447715339888

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mio-raises-8-7-million-from-zoom-and-cisco-investments-for-chat-interoperability-301442096.html

SOURCE Mio

Comments / 0

Related
nojitter.com

Evaluating Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom on UCaaS Security

Most enterprises have strict guidelines around document and email management but lack the same type of security and privacy controls for cloud-based real-time communications platforms. With most meetings using a UCaaS platform and being recorded and transcribed, enterprises need to ensure the appropriate levels of security and privacy controls are in place. What you say and share with whom is being captured, and sometimes, that information is being leaked outside of the enterprise.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thedallasnews.net

Ultraviolette raises Series C Investment from TVS Motor Company and Zoho Corporation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, an innovator in sustainable mobility, today announced that it has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company. Zoho Corporation has joined this round along with TVS Motor, to support Ultraviolette's vision...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Corazon Capital Raises $134 Million; Promotes Phil Schwarz To Partner; And Registers With The SEC As An Investment Adviser

Corazon Capital announced the close of its third early-stage venture fund, Corazon Capital III LP, and its first opportunity fund, Corazon Matchbox LP, with over $134 million in aggregate capital commitments. Corazon Capital announced the close of its third early-stage venture fund, Corazon Capital III LP, and its first opportunity...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Zoom handed out a new round of investments from its $100M app fund, including to 6 Bay Area startups

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is hoping to fill out the constellation of apps that work with its popular video chat service. The San Jose company announced Thursday it's made a second round of investments from a fund it set up to back startups working on software and hardware that can be connected with or integrated into its app. Zoom (Nasdaq:ZM) invested in 13 companies, including six from the Bay Area, as part of the latest batch of investments made out of its $100 million Zoom Apps Fund.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Nashville startup Clovers receives investment from Zoom

Human resources tech firm Clovers has fresh capital from one of the biggest names in tech. The Nashville-based company has received an investment form Zoom Video Communications Inc., according to a news release, via Zoom’s $100 million Zoom Apps Fund. The specific amount of the investment was not disclosed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interoperability#Cisco Investments#Zoom Chat#Microsoft Teams#Webex#Evp Gm
TechCrunch

Mio raises $8.7M Series A to make enterprise messaging interoperable

While being able to chat across platforms isn’t usually a problem that comes up inside a company, it does become an issue when you’re working across organizations. Traditionally, those kinds of conversations used to happen in pre-planned meetings, whether in-person or virtually, but the pandemic only accelerated the move toward enterprise messaging services for this use case, too.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

The Center Receives $15 Million Growth Investment from Prelude Growth Partners

The Center, a beauty multi-brand platform today announced that it has received a $15 million minority investment from Prelude Growth Partners, a private equity firm focused on high potential, fast-growing consumer brands. The Center, founded in 2019 by beauty industry veteran Ben Bennett, focuses on building and growing beauty and wellness brands. The Center develops and supports the growth of leaders and up-and-comers in the space including their in-house brands Naturium, MAKE Beauty, and Phlur.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Denver-based chat startup raises $10M Series A from local investors

The last year has been about clearing hurdles for Denver-based startup CometChat. The company has grown to over 50,000 customers, expanded its product capabilities to serve one million concurrent connections and, now, brought on a significant amount of capital to fuel its next moves.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

YipitData To Raise Up To $475 Million From Carlyle

YipitData recently announced it is raising up to $475 million in a Series E funding round led by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). These are the details. YipitData recently announced it is raising up to $475 million in a Series E funding round led by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). YipitData is known as a leading market research firm as they analyze billions of data points every day to provide accurate, detailed insights on ridesharing, e-commerce marketplaces, payments, etc.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
TheStreet

Xen Capital Raises US$7.5 Million Series A Led By Headline Asia To Scale Alternative Investment Platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xen Capital announces it has raised US$7.5 million in a Series A round led by Headline Asia (formerly known as Infinity Ventures) to scale its B2B2C alternative investment platform. Xen Capital has created an open architecture client management platform for wealth advisors and asset managers, to solve the problem of distribution at scale.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Sense Raises $50 Million In Investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Simplify and Personalize Hiring At Scale

Funding will drive global expansion and product innovation to support record hiring demands. Sense, a market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform solutions for recruiting, announced $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. To date, Sense has secured a total of $90 million in funding. Amid hyper-competitive hiring market where blue- and gray-collar workers are leaving jobs in record numbers, companies cannot accomplish their hiring goals without targeted investment in automation and AI to speed the recruiting process while infusing personalization into it. This tailwind has helped Sense gain traction across more than 600 customers.
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

Platzi raises investment round for 60 million dollars

The professional education platform Platzi announced the lifting of a Series B investment round for 60 million dollars with which it plans to become the most consolidated Edtech in Latin America and expand its educational offerings in Portuguese, English and Spanish. This injection of capital was led by Prosus, one...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Enfuce raises €45 million

Finnish Card-as-a-Service platform Enfuce has closed a €45 million Series C investment round led by international growth investor Vitruvian Partners. Founded in Finland, Enfuce recently expanded its geographic presence in Germany and France and has over 13 million active card users on their platform from whom it processes close to €1 billion transactions annually.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce, Zoom lead $580M investment in call center software company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have invested in software provider Genesys Cloud Services, helping the company raise $580 million at a $21 billion valuation. The venture arms of Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) participated in the funding, while Zoom (ZM) directly invested in Genesys, which makes software for...
BUSINESS
gamingonphone.com

Social gaming platform Zepeto bags a $150 million investment from Soft Bank after rediscovering metaverse

Zepeto, the popular metaverse platform from South Korea recently landed a jackpot $150 million investment from Soft Bank, a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company. Additionally, the company also received a $41 million investment from HYBE, the manager of the worldwide famous K-Pop group BTS. Read on to know more details about this latest business development.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoin.com

Korean Incubator Hashed Raises $200 Million for Web 3.0 Investments

Hashed, a Korean blockchain VC firm, has announced the launch of Hashed Venture Fund II, a new fund that will focus on investing in Web 3.0-based startups. The fund raised $200 million for these investments, and while the company did not disclose those who participated, it did announce it will be scaling operations to have a more global impact.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy