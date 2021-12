The long-running historically low-interest rates have created many options for landlords. First of all, many more people have been able to get into this investment game because it has been easier to qualify for interest rates as low as 3%. Getting into rental properties was a good move in the first place and became much better as property values jumped to ever higher values. Now established landlords with properties worth considerably more than the purchase price have a huge spectrum of options available.

