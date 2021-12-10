ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leica Microsystems And SurgicalOne Partnership Expands To Mid-Atlantic Geography

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Microsystems, a technology leader in microscope and image analysis solutions, announces an increased market representation for its neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope sales. SurgicalOne has represented Leica since 2000 in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Northern Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, Southern New Jersey and Delaware. SurgicalOne is now pleased to announce their expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. as Leica's exclusive distributor for surgical microscopes.

"We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Leica Microsystems in the Mid-Atlantic," said Al Ludvigsen, President of SurgicalOne. "Together with Leica, we have built the most comprehensive surgical microscope sales and service organization in the Midwest to Mid-South. We are proud to serve our mutual clinical customers in this region and look forward to expanding this success to Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C."

"SurgicalOne offers customers a professional sales experience as well as a large and highly capable service team to meet all their surgical microscope needs," says Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division. "SurgicalOne has been a trusted and successful Leica business partner for over 20 years. We are proud to partner with SurgicalOne and continue to expand their geographical reach. We are confident we have the right team in the right place to best serve Leica's existing customer base as well as reach new markets in the Mid-Atlantic."

About SurgicalOne

SurgicalOne is a premier distributor of surgical products, including Leica microscopes, now covering 13 states across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company, founded in 2000, serves all medical specialties in the microsurgical, implant, dental and capital equipment markets. They work closely with neurosurgeons, orthopedic and spine surgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, urologists, gynecologists and cardiovascular surgeons to provide high quality, in-demand products that improve the lives of surgeons and their patients.

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, the company is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites located in Wetzlar and Mannheim ( Germany), Vienna ( Austria), Heerbrugg ( Switzerland), Durham ( USA), and Singapore. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems is part of Danaher.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leica-microsystems-and-surgicalone-partnership-expands-to-mid-atlantic-geography-301441949.html

SOURCE Leica Microsystems

IN THIS ARTICLE
