Frost & Sullivan Commends Napco National For Supporting A Circular Economy To Help Customers In Saudi Arabia Meet Their Sustainability Goals

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

Napco National leverages a dedicated specialized polymer R&D center to drive innovation across the value chain, including packaging design, materials, structure, and properties.

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the GCC circular economy in the packaging sector, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Napco National with the 2020 GCC Company of the Year Award for its robust implementation of complete circularity. The company addresses region-specific market requirements by utilizing its dedicated R&D center, expanded recycling services, and unparalleled packaging expertise. Its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and strong partnership strategy differentiates it from other players in the GCC plastic packaging market.

"Napco focuses on its four pillars of sustainability, planet, product, people, and partnership. Its initiatives to drive a circular economy throughout Saudi Arabia and markets served include optimizing energy consumption at operations, lightweighting products to use fewer materials, increasing recycled and renewable raw materials use, redesigning packaging for recyclability or biodegradability, and recycling post-industrial and post-commercial plastic scrap," said Diya Menon, Industry Analyst. "It leads the GCC packaging industry's efforts to implement closed-loop recycling processes by collecting post-industrial and post-commercial polymer waste from customers and suppliers across industries."

The company operates two plastics recycling plants in Dammam and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where it sorts, washes, and mechanically recycles polymer waste to manufacture resins that it can use for converting. The company provides waste management services through a skilled team and trucking for industrial sectors (collection, sorting, and baling on site). Napco also has a major collection hub in Jubail, Dammam, 2nd industrial city, Jeddah, and Rabigh. The company is one of the few available in the region that handles recycling of elastomers.

Notably, Napco National was responsible for diverting over 83,000 square meters of plastic scrap from landfills in Saudi Arabia through post-industrial plastic waste recycling efforts in 2019. This reduced net landfilling greenhouse gas (GHG) of approximately 843 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2E). It also continuously improves its polymer recycling efforts, reducing GHG emissions by over 66,000 MTCO2E by recycling plastics. In addition to its efforts in recycling, the company also compounds an array of polymers with natural resources.

Napco owes much of its success in driving circularity to its strong local, regional, and global partnerships. In 2020, it joined the UN Global Compact as a signatory member, committing to UN Sustainable Development Goals. It works with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) to encourage progress toward creating a circular global plastics economy. At a regional level, it works closely with Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) company to help Saudi Arabia achieve its Vision 2030 goals. It also partners with industry associations and regulatory bodies such as Gulf Petrochemical and Chemical Association (GPCA), International Flexible Packaging Network (IFPN), and Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO).

"Napco National optimizes operations and reduces its environmental impact by recycling its post-industrial plastic scrap to produce recycled resins, which it then uses in plastic packaging manufacturing," noted Menon. "Napco National was able to build a market for recycled plastics by offering competitive pricing, quality recycled resins, and reliable supply. Its unwavering focus on R&D will ensure continuous innovation in the packaging industry to meet customers' specific and evolving needs."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh P: +91-20 6718 9725 E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Napco National

Founded in 1956 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Napco National aims to create valuable products and customized services for GCC industries, while addressing social needs and taking measures to protect the environment. Napco National plants manufacture and supply plastic, paper, and corrugated raw materials and packaging to diverse industries, as well as produce consumer disposables for retail and away-from-home businesses in the GCC and beyond. Napco National sources indigenous raw materials and recycles post-industrial plastic waste. Napco National reevaluates and analyzes on its entire range of paper and plastic products to identify packaging that needs to be redesigned, improved or discontinued based on its environmental impact.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-commends-napco-national-for-supporting-a-circular-economy-to-help-customers-in-saudi-arabia-meet-their-sustainability-goals-301442002.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

