Geneva Financial Announces New Colorado Mortgage Branch Headed By Jason Jones

 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial ( Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Grand Junction, Colorado to be led by Branch Manager Jason Jones. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"I've lived in Grand Junction for nearly 30 years. This is my home and joining Geneva Financial has provided my branch with the necessary tools to best serve our community with the human touch we prioritize." Colorado Branch Manager Jason Jones stated about the opening. " Geneva upholds good human values, and we can't wait to finally join a company with our clients' best interests in mind."

Jones has been an active figure in the industry for nearly 10 years and acknowledges that the loan process is one of the most important financial decisions in a persons' life. Throughout his career, Jones has developed an extensive background in all facets of mortgage lending, including Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, HERO and First Responder Programs, Investor Products, and much more. Through Geneva, Jones and his team look forward to assisting clients in their community, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, and helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership.

The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including the homebuying standard Conventional Loan, FHA, VA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and more.

Jason has had a life-long passion for giving back. From serving on the Board for Hope West Kids to raising funds for children in need of grief counseling, Jason and his wife, Terri, have used their love for golf and for people to serve those in their community. Jason seeks to continue serving by helping his clients navigate the mortgage loan process and contributing to the Good Human culture at Geneva Financial.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans ®.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-announces-new-colorado-mortgage-branch-headed-by-jason-jones-301441958.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial

