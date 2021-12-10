ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AXIAN Partners With Zattoo TV Platform To Bring State Of The Art IPTV & OTT Entertainment To Madagascar

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BERLIN and ZURICH, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zattoo , one of the leading TV-as-a-Service providers in Europe, is proud to announce its new partnership with the AXIAN Group. Telma, an AXIAN Group subsidiary, and the biggest telecoms operator in the Indian Ocean, is using Zattoo's end-to-end, fully hosted & managed TV-as-a-Service to offer a state of the art set-top box and App based IPTV and OTT services to bring new entertainment options to the streaming generation.

Telma, part of the AXIAN Group, has more than five million subscribers in Madagascar and Comoros, and was looking to further strengthen its position as the leading telecommunications provider in Madagascar with TV services made available to both fixed-line and mobile-only subscribers. As part of this project, AXIAN wanted an end-to-end TV platform partner whom it could trust with launching its first-ever TV service for customers, fully remotely and within a short period of time.

"From the outset, Zattoo proved it had the technical capabilities and expertise to help us achieve our ambitious goal of launching a fully-fledged IPTV service within 5 months in the middle of a global pandemic. Zattoo delivered on that promise. Its highly experienced team worked closely with the Telma team and proved to be flexible enough to cater to specialised requirements of French-speaking Africa and local markets, in the facilitation of mobile-based subscriptions. The greatest bonus of all is that customer registrations for the TV service are already many times higher than our initial projections, said Bertrand Lacroix, CCO of Telma.

Telma's new TV service comes with a wide range of features including nPVR, 7-day catch up and instant restart. All of this is enabled through Zattoo-developed white label applications for web, mobile devices (Android Mobile & iOS), Chromecast and a Telma-branded Android TV Operator Tier set-top box. Telma is specifically approved by Google to use Android TV for this purpose, which is still unique for the African TV market.

To underpin the more prevalent viewing platforms in Africa, Zattoo also worked with Telma to facilitate daily and monthly-pass options designed for the take-up and streaming of TV channels on mobile devices. Other than Zattoo's pre-configured local caching servers, Telma did not need to deploy any dedicated hardware or software. The entire service is hosted and managed by Zattoo via data centers in Zürich, Frankfurt and Paris.

Commenting on Zattoo's first implementation on the African continent, Niklas Brambring, CEO of Zattoo, said: "We are delighted to have successfully secured, and launched, our first implementation in Africa with Telma and the AXIAN Group. Time and again, we have proven that the Zattoo TV Platform is up to the task of providing a leading Telco with a platform and the support to launch a state-of-the-art, multi-featured TV service to its end customers."

About Zattoo

With more than 30 customers and several million active users per month, Zattoo is one of the leading TV-as-a- Service platforms in Europe. Its customers include Tier 1 operators like 1&1 in Germany, eir in Ireland, Salt in Switzerland and Monaco Telecom, for whom Zattoo offers fully hosted and managed IPTV, OTT and TV Everywhere services. The focus is on a White Label product with state-of-the-art features and applications for all relevant devices and covering all common ones: Android TV for operator set- top boxes as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs and mobile devices (iOS / Android / Windows 10).

Zattoo gained recognition for its achievements in 2020 with the awarding of the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

For more information please visit thetvplatform.zattoo.com

About the AXIAN Group

AXIAN is a pan-African group that specialises in 5 industries with high-growth potential, namely real estate, telecoms, financial services, energy and innovation. AXIAN operates directly in 7 countries across the Indian Ocean and Africa and is a proactive partner in the social and economic growth of countries it operates in.

Its 5,000 passionate and daring staff strive to ensure that its operations generate a positive and sustainable impact on the day-to-day lives of millions of Africans.

The AXIAN Group is a UN Global Compact signatory and committed to integrating its 10 Sustainable Development Goals to its operations and strategies. For more information please visit www.axian-group.com

About Telma

Group Telma is the First Telecoms Operator in the Indian Ocean area with 5 million subscribers in Madagascar and 200 000 in Comoros. Telma is the forerunner of 5G Mobile Carrier in Madagascar. Telma deploy the best infrastructures and technologies to offer the best carrier (fix/mobile/internet), gear (smartphone, tablet), Mobile Money (MVola) and advertising (portal Moov).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axian-partners-with-zattoo-tv-platform-to-bring-state-of-the-art-iptv--ott-entertainment-to-madagascar-301442066.html

SOURCE Zattoo

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

Charter to bundle in Peacock… for a while

Charter Communications is giving Peacock some room to run after agreeing to offer NBCUniversal's premium streaming service for no added cost to millions of its pay-TV and broadband customers. But the offer, focused on an ad-supported tier of Peacock's service that regularly sells for $4.99 per month, won't carry on...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Remark Holdings Partners with isMedia to Launch NFT Platform

Remark Holdings, Inc. , a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced a deal to partner with isMedia to launch a non-fungible token (“NFT”) platform, with an initial drop anchored by the intellectual property collection of its Bikini.com subsidiary.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Cox brings Disney+ to Contour platform

ATLANTA – Today Cox and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution announced the addition of Disney+ to the Contour TV and Contour Stream Player experiences. Select Cox Contour customers can now access their favorite content all in one place, with the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and more.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

The Sandbox Partners With Metaverse Platform BlockchainSpace

The blockchain-based gaming platform, The Sandbox, has partnered with BlockchainSpace, a metaverse platform, to amass more guilds and players. According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the latest move is a part of the collaborative effort, wherein BlockchainSpace plans to connect a huge number of guilds and players to the virtual world created by The Sandbox.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Axian Partners#Zattoo Tv Platform#The Axian Group#Iptv#Cco
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku, YouTube Ink New Deal, Bringing YouTube TV Back to Streaming Platform

After a bitter, public, months-long dispute, Roku and Google have come to terms on a new multi-year distribution agreement, which covers both YouTube and YouTube TV. The new deal will return the YouTube TV app to Roku’s store, and will keep the main YouTube app from being pulled from the platform (the companies had warned that the app would be pulled from Roku’s store on Dec. 9 if they couldn’t come to terms). “Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV,” a Roku spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “This agreement represents a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

Google partners with Pluto TV to bring 300 free channels to Google TV

Cut the cord but still miss ad-supported TV with loads of channels you don't watch? Google and Pluto TV have you covered. Google has announced that it’s teaming up with Pluto TV for Google TV. This will see over 300 ad-supported online channels coming to the TV and streaming box...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Web Services, Twitch Down in Second Outage This Month

A week after an outage that took down Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) Web Services for hours, the cloud servers were briefly down again, along with other popular platforms such as Twitch and PlayStation Network. On Wednesday morning, Downdetector reported that over 15,000 users reported loading problems...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

TV ISLA Selects Setplex to Deliver IPTV Services in Colombia

Partnership Allows TV ISLA to Deliver 110 Channels to 7,000 Customers on the Colombian Island of San Andrés. Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, announced that it has been selected by TV ISLA, the leading provider of paid TV on the Colombian island of San Andrés, to deliver a broad range of IPTV services. Utilizing the Setplex end-to-end OTT platform, TV ISLA will offer 110 channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and premium programs. The rollout will serve a market of approximately 80,000 people on the island of San Andrés, and then expand to other locations throughout Colombia.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Guess which OTT platform in India has the most subscriptions now?

Some interesting trends and numbers are emerging from the Indian streaming platform scene. Some of it is logical and predictable. Some of it not so. One thing for sure is the Indian OTT platforms, which have come into their own since the pandemic kicked in early last year, are expected to keep up their revenue growth.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Safety Smartwatch Device Spacetalk Adventurer Launches In The U.S.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacetalk Ltd. (ASX:SPA, www.spacetalkwatch.com), one of the world's leading brands of smartwatches for kids, is pleased to announce its official launch in the United States with its newest device, the Spacetalk Adventurer. &amp;#160;. This innovative product combines a cellular 4G phone with a...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Persado And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Powerful AI Communications And Marketing Platform To The Public Sector

Persado’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Persado’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading AI content platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to catch Madhavan's new web series Decoupled on the OTT platform

Tamil and Hindi actor R Madhavan is not exactly new to the world of web series. He had earlier starred in that bizarre but interesting show Breathe on Amazon Prime Video back in 2018. Actress Surveen Chawla, on the other hand, was seen in the hugely popular Sacred Games. So...
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Rewards Platform Touts Partnering with StartEngine

Rewards platform Indiegogo has posted a blog boasting about a partnership with StartEngine that pairs an e-commerce offering alongside a securities sale. You may recall, that Indiegogo was launched with the intent of morphing into an investment platform once the rules were in place to allow online capital formation to take place. For a period of time, Indiegogo partnered with MicroVentures to jointly promote securities offerings but eventually, Indiegogo exited the space deciding to focus on rewards or pre-sale offerings.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Streaming Networks From Terence Winter And Joe Poletto’s Infamous Media To Include One Dedicated To Mob-Related Programming

EXCLUSIVE: Terence Winter, a writer and producer known for his work on The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, has teamed with media and tech veteran Joe Poletto to form Infamous Media. Plans call for the independent company in early 2022 to launch multiple channels in the burgeoning streaming realm of free, ad-supported TV, or FAST. One of the new offerings will deliver Mob-related shows, movies and documentaries. Working alongside Poletto and Winter, a team of media and content experts and law enforcement advisors, among others. will help identify suitable acquisitions and also develop original titles. Infamous Media’s channels have lined up distribution via...
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Agency Revolution Announces Integration with Partner Platform

Integration Enables Partner Platform Agencies to Leverage the Data in Their AMS to Deliver Timely and Personalized Communication Throughout the Customer Journey. Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, serving independent insurance agencies, announced an integration that connects the company’s marketing automation platform, FuseTM, with Partner Platform’s innovative web-based insurance agency management system(AMS).
ECONOMY
Deadline

As Streaming Boom Boosts Demand For Classic Films And TV Shows, DGene Sets Restoration Partnership With MTI Film

EXCLUSIVE: DGene, an emerging content creation company, has set an agreement with post-production specialist MTI Film to develop and use an advanced set of film restoration tools. The goal of the collaboration is to revive a number of classic films and TV series. The companies are not yet identifying specific titles, but MTI has restored more than 100 classics, including Lawrence Of Arabia, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Godfather II and many more. It has worked on titles from Sony Pictures, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. MoMA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With the streaming...
TV SHOWS
moneytalksnews.com

Free Streaming Service Offers 500 Hours of International Content

A new streaming service is offering more than 500 hours of international content for free. Globi lets you watch everything from feature films to TV drama series, with titles from more than 20 countries. Most of the content is exclusive to the platform. Examples of Globi’s foreign content include:
TV & VIDEOS
zycrypto.com

3Space Art Launches Its Revolutionary NFT Platform

3Space Art, a virtual, hybrid art platform for physical and remote users, is thrilled to announce the launch of its NFT platform. As per the announcement, 3Space Art has officially launched its NFT platform to facilitate the widespread use of digital art in the real world. The NFT platform seeks to help artists easily transition from the physical environment to the virtual space. Notably, the platform will give creators a safe environment to showcase their works during online and offline events.
VISUAL ART
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy