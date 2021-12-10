ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoVerified Expands COVID-19 Software Platform To Encompass OSHA Mandate Compliance

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVerified , the leading provider of COVID-19 tracking platforms for business, education and healthcare, today announces the launch of a compliance module designed to support automated alignment with the Biden Administration's pending OSHA mandate.

Since the pandemic began in spring 2020, CoVerified has processed more than 15 million tests, vaccine cards and symptom reports for its population of more than 300,000 users. Leveraging its experience with automated COVID-19 outbreak prevention, the company has now expanded its focus to include functionality that will streamline untold hours of manual work for human resources and healthcare professionals.

The new OSHA Module includes curated metric tracking to match the requirements demanded by the mandate, as well as one-click reporting to track progress or respond to an audit. As with previous features, the OSHA Module is available through web or mobile-based versions and meets the strictest standards for HIPAA compliance.

"Today's business leaders suddenly find themselves grappling with employee health and safety issues never encountered before", said Brandon C. Busuito, M.D., Co-founder & CEO of CoVerified. "Meeting new and shifting compliance challenges will require effective software tools, so we've developed our solutions specifically with corporate clients in mind."

In order to implement the technology widely, CoVerified has partnered with a variety of large COVID-19 testing and on-site logistics providers, bringing white-glove service to all sectors of the corporate sphere. If you are a potential channel partner, or interested in learning more about providing CoVerified compliance software to your customers, please reach out to partnerships@coverified.us . Visit www.coverified.us to sign up directly as a client.

About CoVerified

Founded by physicians and engineers at MIT and Harvard, CoVerified is a HIPAA-compliant enterprise software services provider headquartered in Boston, MA. More than 300,000 users at Fortune 500 companies, 50 universities and over 300 nursing homes across the country . Businesses small and large rely on CoVerified to make sense of all the excel spreadsheets, tuning data into actionable insights. CoVerified enjoys a formal partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as the financial backing of Y Combinator, the technology engine behind companies such as AirBnB, Dropbox and DoorDash.

For more information, visit www.coverified.us

Contact: sales@coverified.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coverified-expands-covid-19-software-platform-to-encompass-osha-mandate-compliance-301441946.html

SOURCE CoVerified

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

