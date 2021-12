CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, we have tied the old record high of 64 degrees set in 1971. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty, southerly winds keep pulling warm air our way. A vigorous storm system is targeting Iowa for severe weather. As the storm deepens, winds will increase for us after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for gusts to 60 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) Since midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s, we will probably break a record again tomorrow. However, colder air moves in behind the frontal passage as temps fall through the day into the lower 40s with chilly west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday will be sunny. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 41 and evening showers or flurries.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO