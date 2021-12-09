ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

SPCA RadioThon raises $93,063

By WBEN.com Newsroom
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfx3E_0dJF0Ajp00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It was an incredible day of giving and generosity Thursday as the SPCA RadioThon raised $93,063 and will benefit the nearly 12-thousand animals the SPCA Serving Erie County serves each and every year.

The tally will continue to grow as donations are still being accepted online .

"Thank you for every call, every share, every penny donated," said SPCA Chief Communication Officer Gina Lattuca as the day wrapped up.

The SPCA receives no public funding and relies on donations to continue its important operation.

