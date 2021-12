NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new socially focused fund from star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest rose 1.5% in its first day of trading Wednesday. The ARK Transparency ETF, which the firm says will focus on the "100 most transparent companies in the world," gained ground on the strength of top holdings including Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL) Inc and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc. The gains came as the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.3% for the day.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO