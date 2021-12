SEATTLE - On Thursday, Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Office of Housing announced a new investment of $95 million for over 1,100 affordable housing units. The money will support a number of projects to help people experiencing homelessness in Seattle and will go towards the construction of 692 new affordable rental homes, the rehabilitation of 364 existing rental homes and the acquisition of a newly-constructed building that will provide 63 new affordable rental homes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO