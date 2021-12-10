U.N. decries ‘escalation of grave human rights abuses’ in Myanmar

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Tuesday that police had surrounded his residence and put him under house arrest ahead of a planned campaign rally for a local by-election.
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said police and military officers, deployed overnight, had barred him from leaving his home in Magere, north of the capital Kampala.
"The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter," Wine said on Twitter, accusing President Yoweri Museveni of placing him "under house arrest".
The popstar-turned-politician came second in a tense January election that returned Museveni to power for a sixth term.
