U.N. decries ‘escalation of grave human rights abuses’ in Myanmar

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar’s military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies....

Assange’s fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling

LONDON (Reuters) – The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal “at the earliest possible moment” a court ruling to allow the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder. The United States won an appeal on Friday in London’s High Court...
POLITICS
CNBC

U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh. It added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. China's embassy in Washington denounced the U.S. move as "serious interference in China's internal...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

UN Human Rights Chief Makes First Visit to Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - The United Nations' human rights chief has called for increased efforts to protect the vulnerable in Burkina Faso's growing conflict with Islamist militants. Rights groups say Burkina Faso has struggled to uphold human rights during its long-running conflict with armed groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaida.
AFRICA
The Independent

Amid military atrocities, Myanmar public urges gas sanctions

The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in...
WORLD
whbl.com

U.N. committee decides Taliban, Myanmar junta not allowed into U.N. for now

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A United Nations credentials committee on Wednesday deferred a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström, chair of the committee, told reporters. The decision means Afghanistan’s Taliban and Myanmar’s junta will not be allowed to represent...
WORLD
Human Rights
Politics
Cars
United Nations
atlanticcitynews.net

Belarus again sanctioned by west due to migrants, human rights abuses

LONDON, England: The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have agreed to tackle the ongoing migrant crisis on the border with Poland, along with the political repression and human rights violations committed by the Lukashenko regime in Belarus. Belarus's longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using...
IMMIGRATION
persecution.org

New Report Exposes Years of Human Rights Abuses by Wealthy Nigerian Governor

Governor El-Rufai is not who he tries to make the world believe he is. (International Christian Concern) – Human rights watchdog group International Christian Concern (ICC) released a report earlier today profiling Nigerian Governor Nasir El-Rufai and analyzing his years-long pattern of punishing Christian communities in Kaduna State. While militant groups contribute to religious persecution in Nigeria, No Protest Allowed highlights another major source of persecution in Nigeria—the government.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pak human rights groups hold rallies to highlight rights abuses

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights groups including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) have organized a rally to highlight the rights abuses in the country, local news reported on Saturday. A large number of rights and political activists attended the rally that started at the Regal...
ADVOCACY
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Legislative Package to Hold Beijing Accountable for Human Rights Abuses

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement as the House prepares tomorrow to take up and pass three additional pieces of legislation to address human rights abuses committed by the People’s Republic of China. The legislation includes H.R. 1155, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act; H. Res. 837, expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the International Olympic Committee failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments; and H. Res. 317, condemning the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity being committed against Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups by the People’s Republic of China.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Uganda opposition leader 'under house arrest'

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine said Tuesday that police had surrounded his residence and put him under house arrest ahead of a planned campaign rally for a local by-election. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said police and military officers, deployed overnight, had barred him from leaving his home in Magere, north of the capital Kampala. "The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter," Wine said on Twitter, accusing President Yoweri Museveni of placing him "under house arrest". The popstar-turned-politician came second in a tense January election that returned Museveni to power for a sixth term.
POLITICS
Reuters

White House to unveil alliance to curb human rights abuse of tech

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House will unveil a group of countries next week that have pledged to work together to curb exports of technology that can be used by bad actors and repressive governments to violate human rights, senior administration officials said on Thursday. The announcement, which...
POTUS
whbl.com

Myanmar photographer arrested at protest dies in custody – friends, media

(Reuters) – A photographer detained after an anti-coup protest in Myanmar’s biggest city last week has died while in custody, according to accounts from his friends, media reports and an advocacy group. Soe Naing, who trained as a graphic designer and started documenting demonstrations after the military seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whbl.com

Congo president says Ugandan troops’ presence will be temporary

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s president Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he will ensure that Ugandan troops’ presence in Congo, where they are fighting an Islamist militant group alongside Congolese forces, is for a strictly limited period. Uganda and Congo launched a joint operation this...
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar journalist reported to have died in army custody

A local freelance photojournalist in Myanmar has died in military custody after being arrested last week while covering protests, colleagues and a friend of his family said Tuesday.Soe Naing is the first journalist known to have died in custody since the army seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi More than 100 journalists have been detained since then, though about half have been released.Soe Naing, who was a graphic designer as well as a freelance journalist, was arrested Friday when he and a colleague were in downtown Yangon taking photos during a...
MILITARY
AFP

US threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a "democratic trajectory", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent. - 'Alarming escalation' - Last week, the United Nations warned of an "alarming escalation" of human rights abuses in Myanmar as the military tried to crush dissent.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday outlines how the army is involved in gemstone mining despite a moratorium on new licenses put in place before the military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the government of Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi It comes as legislation is pending in the U.S. Congress, the Burma Act of 2021, which would prohibit all...
WORLD
The Independent

Amnesty flags Qatar rights abuses with French soccer body

Human rights activists in France have urged the country’s soccer officials to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup.Amnesty International activists unveiled a giant banner Wednesday in central Paris on the French soccer federation's building.“Thousands have died in Qatar and the soccer federation has not said a word,” the banner reads.Lola Schulmann, an advocacy officer with Amnesty in Paris, said the group has repeatedly asked soccer officials for a meeting to discuss the issue of human rights violations of migrant laborers who have worked in Qatar to build World Cup...
ADVOCACY

