Assange’s fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal “at the earliest possible...

The Independent

Watch live as crowd protests outside London court against Julian Assange ruling

Protesters have gathered outside a court in London to demonstrate after the United States was successful in its appeal to have Julian Assange extradited to the country. Assange, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
PROTESTS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K. Court Opens Door for Julian Assange Extradition to U.S., Overturning Earlier Ruling

A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to Britain’s interior minister for review. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange. “There is no reason why this...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Supreme Court to rule on investigation into ‘hooded men’ case

The Supreme Court in London will rule later on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out an investigation into the case of the “hooded men”.The seven justices will also rule on the lawfulness of the PSNI’s decision to discontinue a probe into the 1971 case.The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.They were also thrown from helicopters...
WORLD
UK records 54,073 new COVID cases, 132 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 54,073 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 132 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 58,194 cases and 120 deaths reported on Friday. Earlier, the UK Health Security Agency said 633 additional cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
After stinging revolt, UK minister defends Johnson’s record on COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – A minister defended the government’s handling of Britain’s COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday but admitted it may have made some mistakes, a day after almost 100 Conservatives dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by voting against new curbs. Transport minister Grant Shapps sought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Support for UK PM Johnson and party sinking amid scandals – poll

LONDON (Reuters) – Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has plummeted after a series of scandals, with a majority of voters thinking he should now resign, according to a poll published on Saturday. Johnson has found himself facing criticism on a number of...
POLITICS
Before vote, UK says ‘Plan B’ measures vital to understand COVID variant

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new measures to tackle the spread of a coronavirus variant are necessary to better understand Omicron, his spokesman said on Monday, before an expected rebellion by some lawmakers in a parliamentary vote. Lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to approve the measures, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Former Bolsonaro appointee to assume electoral role in Brazil, sources say

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A former Brazilian defense minister who was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro will be the secretary-general of the nation’s top electoral court during the country’s presidential election in October, two sources said. While the position is mainly administrative in nature, the appointment of General...
POLITICS
Reuters

Trump, rape accuser Carroll battle in defamation appeal

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Donald Trump on Friday urged a U.S. appeals court to find the former president immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit arising from her allegation that he raped her, an argument Carroll's lawyer said would put him "above the law."
POTUS
AFP

EU sanctions Wagner, tries to deter attack on Ukraine

European foreign ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and touted what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine. Those sanctioned included: Dmitry Utkin, a 51-year-old former lieutenant colonel in Russian military intelligence, once decorated by Putin and now said to be Wagner's commander and responsible for mercenary operations in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup – document

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country’s military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said. The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under...
WORLD

